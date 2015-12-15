Automatic Car Wash Machine Market to See Massive Growth by 2025: Coleman Hanna,MacNeil Wash Systems,Motor City Wash Works,PECO Car Wash Systems

The global automatic car wash machine market is expected to grow from US$ 4.93 Bn in 2017 to US$ 6.61 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2017 and 2025.

The sales of automatic car wash machines is largely influenced by numerous economic and environmental factors. The sales pattern for automatic car wash machines have faced similar ups and downs as the global economy. Therefore, the global economy plays a key role in the development of automatic car wash machine market. Amongst the environmental factors, weather anomalies affect the business of the industry. Driveway washing systems resulted in huge water wastages and exposed the environment to hazardous materials with wastewater. Integration of water reclamation systems in the car wash machines has drastically reduced the consumptions of water in a single car wash. Also, the wastewater emitted after washing of a car is first treated properly and then emitted in the sewage systems reducing the potential risks caused to the environment. With increasing moves on sustainability by Governments of various countries, the automatic car wash machines which has witnessed rapid growth since 2013 in its implementations would gradual move towards more eco-friendly car washing equipment.

As per the information from International Car Wash Association (ICA), there are approximately 80,000 car wash locations in Europe. In Europe, majority of the car wash locations are controlled by the medium to larger sized petroleum companies. Also, in the matured market of Europe and individual prefers to go for a professional car wash instead of washing it himself/herself. Cost of land is quite high in Europe and therefore the convenience store owners have implemented in-bay automatics car wash systems at their places. The in-bay automatics car washes solve issues regarding space constraints and act as separate profit centers at the C-store locations. The C-stores include supermarkets, hypermarket stores and shopping malls. Additionally, the petroleum and gasoline operators also implement in-bay automatics car washes in a bid to provide value-added services to their customer.

List of Companies

Autec, Inc.

Carolina Pride Car Wash Systems & Solutions

Coleman Hanna

MacNeil Wash Systems

Motor City Wash Works

PECO Car Wash Systems

Prestige Car Wash Equipment

WashTec AG

Washworld, Inc

Automatic Car Wash Machine market by systems is segmented into tunnel car wash systems, in-bay automatics car wash systems and self-serve car wash systems. The rise in disposable incomes of individuals in the developed as well as developing economies, rising implementations of strict water regulations on the usage of water for car washing purposes are some of the factors that are proving to be highly conducive to the growth of professional car wash machines market. The market for car wash machines is highly fragmented market with the top ten companies accounting for approximately 20% of the market share. Less entry barriers to enter the business has favored the influx of many small companies into this business.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the automatic car wash machine industry.

