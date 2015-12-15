Car Audio Market Overwhelming Hike In Near Future With Technology Trends, Comprehensive Research

Car Audio system market is expected to grow US$ 6.46 billion and US$ 5.65 billion by 2025 from US$ 3.85 billion and US$ 3.34 billion in 2016 respectively for Europe and North America.

The branded car audio systems is anticipated to dominate the market owing to its increasing adaption by the manufacturers as well as the end – users. The inclination of the customers towards the branded car audio systems is majorly due to the quality and after sale services offered by these brands. Moreover, the increasing ability of the end-users to spend on the audio systems of the vehicles has also contributed towards the growth of overall car audio systems market.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is integration of wireless technology with the car audio systems. Due to the increasing penetration of smartphones, and intensifying completion, the car audio manufactures have been seen working towards the integration of advanced technologies, such as touch-screen, voice controlled and smartphone. However, due to the development of large number of mobile applications supporting the accessibility to the daily chores (inclusive of car functions, such as accessibility of car audio devices) the car audio industry is foreseen to tap into the increasing demand for more such facilities and also ensure that it is keeping pace with consumer expectation and preferences.

Car Audio Market – List of Companies

1. Alpine Electronics, Inc.

2. Clarion Co., Ltd.

3. HARMAN International

4. JVC Kenwood Corporation

5. Panasonic Corporation

6. Pioneer Corporation

7. Sony Corporation

8. Delphi Automotive PLC

9. Bose Corporation

10. JL Audio Corporation

11. Blaupunkt GmbH

Smartphones over the year have become a key integral of our lifestyle and therefore, most of the technologies discovered go hand in hand with the growth of smartphone penetration across the globe. Most of the company fitted audio system these days comes with bluetooth and other wireless controlled stereo system. Most vehicles manufactured after 2013 allowed drivers to communicate with smart phones after connecting audio devices via Bluetooth. Streaming audio via internet radio application on both iPhone and Android devices have become very common, and the product aftermarket gear is pushing the envelope beyond that in addition. This trend is expected to complement the growth of car audio market.

Car audio systems market by component type is segmented into speaker, head units, amplifiers and others (this includes sub-woofers and other small parts of the audio system). The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the car audio systems industry.

Reasons To Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

