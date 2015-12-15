Haptic Touchscreen Market Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Overview and Key Players Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Immersion Corporation, Johnson Electric Group

The “Haptic Touchscreen Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Hardware and Software); Device (Telerobotic Device and Feedback Device); Interaction Type (Tactile Feedback and Forced Feedback) and Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Digital Advertisement and Entertainment) – Global Analysis and Forecast” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of haptic touchscreen market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant haptic touchscreen players in the market and their key developments.

Haptic Touchscreen Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Components, Application, Devices and Interaction Type, haptic touchscreens market is expected to grow US$ 20.48 billion by 2025 from US$ 6.34 billion in 2016.

Haptic touchscreen technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several new industries such as medical, ARVR, digital advertising and others. Several companies are investing in the developing of haptic touchscreen technologies to introduce better and efficient solutions for enhanced user experience. Moreover, various companies in the value chain are also collaborating with each other to provide efficient solutions to its customers. Major manufacturers of haptic touchscreen technology are based in APAC region particularly, in countries such as Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea.

Some of the remarkable partnership and collaboration in this industry are collaboration of Immersion Corporation and Perception in order to introduce high-quality tactile effects to content experiences and human-machine interfaces. Moreover, the company Immersion has also continuously updated its license agreements with all its major clients, a majority of which belong to the consumer electronics industry. Apart from this, Ultrahaptics collaborated with HARMAN International Industries. The collaboration was aimed towards incorporation of mid-air gesture haptic feedback technology to the variety of audio systems and infotainment.

The global haptic touchscreen market by geography is segmented into six region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global haptic touchscreen market in 2016, followed by North America. US and Canada being two key countries in North America region which will lead haptic touch screens market in this region and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2016 to 2025.

The report profiles key players such Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Immersion Corporation, Johnson Electric Group, Cardinal IP Microchip Technology, Inc., ON Semiconductor, Precision Microdrives Limited, SMK Corporation, Senseg Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated and Ultrahaptics, among others.

Global Haptic Touchscreen Market – By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Digital Advertisement

Entertainment

Others

