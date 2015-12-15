Home Automation Market Landscape Assessment By Sort, Opportunities And Better Growth Rate By 2025

The “Home Automation to 2025 by Product (Entertainment Centers, Security & Access Control, Lighting Control, Climate Control and Outdoor Automation System) and Networking (Wired, Wireless and Power-Line) – Global Analysis and Forecast” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of Home Automation market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant Home Automation players in the market and their key developments.

Home Automation Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Products, and Networking, Home Automation market is expected to reach US$ 113.82 billion by 2025 from US$ 35.24 billion in 2016.

Home Automation market is described as a range of on-premises or cloud-based capabilities that enable a house control its various operations such as in-door temperature, lights, entertainment units and security controls with the help of devices, such as smartphone, tablets and sensor remote controls. The concept of home automation has been in existence since long, however, lately, due to the suitable confluence of vital market, strategic, regulatory and technology trends, the home automation market is expected to witness a new phase in its growth trend.

The market is majorly driven by the robust new entrants into the home automation space, including broadband service providers, who are already penetrating into consumer homes, on looking novel growth opportunities in order to reduce their churn and increase ARPU. For instance, the broadband service providers in U.S, which includes Comcast, AT&T and Verizon have exhibited robust improvisations for the home automation market. Also, the technologies are collaborating in order to focus more upon interoperability and standardization of the systems, even as cost of software, chipset and modules is trending down.

The global home automation market by geography is segmented into six region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global home automation market in 2016, followed by Europe. Germany and UK being two key countries in Europe region which will lead home automation market in this region and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2016 to 2025.

The report profiles key players such Johnson Controls, Siemens AG, Legrand, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International, Inc., Control4 Corporation, ABB Ltd, Creston Electronics, Inc., Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., and Lutron among others.

