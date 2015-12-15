Enterprise Portal Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 12.5% During 2020 – 2025 | Red Hat, Sitecore, SAP, IBM, Liferay, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services, Sumerge Software Solutions

Global Enterprise Portal Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Enterprise Portal market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 12.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 24410 million by 2025, from USD 15250 million in 2019.

The Enterprise Portal market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013172075/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Red Hat, Sitecore, SAP, IBM, Liferay, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services, Sumerge Software Solutions, Unicon, Iflexion, CubeServ, Infosys, Doyen Solutions, Teamspace, HCL Technologies, Accenture

An enterprise portal, also known as an enterprise information portal (EIP), is a framework for integrating information, people and processes across organizational boundaries in a manner similar to the more general web portals. Enterprise portals provide a secure unified access point, often in the form of a web-based user interface, and are designed to aggregate and personalize information through application-specific portlets.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Employee Portal

Customer Portal

Supplier Portal

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013172075/discount

Table of Content:

1 Enterprise Portal Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Red Hat

2.1.1 Red Hat Details

2.1.2 Red Hat Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Red Hat SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Red Hat Product and Services

2.1.5 Red Hat Enterprise Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Sitecore

2.2.1 Sitecore Details

2.2.2 Sitecore Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Sitecore SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Sitecore Product and Services

2.2.5 Sitecore Enterprise Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 SAP

2.3.1 SAP Details

2.3.2 SAP Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 SAP SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 SAP Product and Services

2.3.5 SAP Enterprise Portal Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 IBM

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Enterprise Portal Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Enterprise Portal Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Enterprise Portal Revenue by Countries

8 South America Enterprise Portal Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Enterprise Portal by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Enterprise Portal Market Segment by Application

12 Global Enterprise Portal Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013172075/buy/3480

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.