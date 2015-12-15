Cognitive Computing Technology Market Set to Register 19.0% CAGR During 2020-2025 | Google, Palantir Technologies, Expert System, IBM, HPE, Microsoft Corporation, ColdLight Solutions

Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Cognitive Computing Technology market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 19.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 17030 million by 2025, from USD 8493.7 million in 2019.

The Cognitive Computing Technology market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Google, Palantir Technologies, Expert System, IBM, HPE, Microsoft Corporation, ColdLight Solutions, Cisco Systems, SparkCognition, Saffron Technology, CustomerMatrix, CognitiveScale, DataRobot, Vicarious, Enterra Solutions, Numenta

Cognitive computing is executed through a computer-generated model mimicking the human process of thinking and cognitive ability in the form of simulation over a specialized platform. The process of transforming thoughts into simulation involves systems for self-learning, to extract unstructured data and churn out insightful analytics, to recognize patterns unable to be spotted by the human eye, and to process and identify language formation and structure behind it.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Transportation

Retail

Energy & Power

IT & Telecom

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Table of Content:

1 Cognitive Computing Technology Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Google

2.1.1 Google Details

2.1.2 Google Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Google SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Google Product and Services

2.1.5 Google Cognitive Computing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Palantir Technologies

2.2.1 Palantir Technologies Details

2.2.2 Palantir Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Palantir Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Palantir Technologies Product and Services

2.2.5 Palantir Technologies Cognitive Computing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Expert System

2.3.1 Expert System Details

2.3.2 Expert System Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Expert System SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Expert System Product and Services

2.3.5 Expert System Cognitive Computing Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 IBM

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Cognitive Computing Technology Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Cognitive Computing Technology Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Cognitive Computing Technology Revenue by Countries

8 South America Cognitive Computing Technology Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Cognitive Computing Technology by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market Segment by Application

12 Global Cognitive Computing Technology Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

