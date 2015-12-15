Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020 – 2025 | Honeywell, Voxware, Ehrhardt + Partner Group, Dematic, Speech Interface Design, Voiteq Ltd, Ivanti

Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Honeywell, Voxware, Ehrhardt + Partner Group, Dematic, Speech Interface Design, Voiteq Ltd, Ivanti, Lucas Systems, Zebra Technologies, Zetes Industries, Business Computer Projects, Symphony EYC Solution

Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions enable warehouse holders to manage their distribution centers with the help of voice-directed systems. These systems support two processes, namely speech recognition and speech synthesis. The operator is provided a headset and a voice terminal, and is guided through each step by voice commands with the help of speech recognition technology. The speech synthesis technology enables the system to understand a user’s response. Voice-directed systems guide through all the locations and help the staff pick orders accurately, thereby reducing errors and increasing labor productivity.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Voice-Directed Warehousing Platform

Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

E-Commerce

Retail

Tracking, Logistics, & Transport

Others

Table of Content:

1 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Honeywell

2.1.1 Honeywell Details

2.1.2 Honeywell Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Honeywell SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Honeywell Product and Services

2.1.5 Honeywell Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Voxware

2.2.1 Voxware Details

2.2.2 Voxware Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Voxware SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Voxware Product and Services

2.2.5 Voxware Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Ehrhardt + Partner Group

2.3.1 Ehrhardt + Partner Group Details

2.3.2 Ehrhardt + Partner Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Ehrhardt + Partner Group SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Ehrhardt + Partner Group Product and Services

2.3.5 Ehrhardt + Partner Group Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Dematic

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Revenue by Countries

8 South America Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Segment by Application

12 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

