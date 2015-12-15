UK Ceramic Adhesives Market Expected to Reach US$ 399.5 Mn by 2027 – Ardex Group, BASF SE, Bond it, Bostik

The UK ceramic adhesives market is accounted to US$ 278.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 399.5 Mn by 2027.

Increasing demand for high-performance, eco-friendly and cost-effective building products has bolstered the growth of UK ceramic adhesives market.

Market Insights

Ceramic adhesives are majorly used in the flooring and tiling applications due to its characteristic properties like strong mechanical strength and adhesion, abrasion-resistant, high-temperature stability, excellent durability and water resistance, convenient operation, etc. there are various engineered formulations available that for the adhesion of ceramic materials that include zirconium dioxide, silicon nitride, aluminum oxide, tungsten carbide, boron carbide, and other progressive technical ceramics. The availability of these diverse ceramic materials offers reliability, high performance, longevity and durability, which helps in enabling the manufacturers in satisfying the adhesive needs for adhering to the ceramic surfaces. The ceramic adhesives remain unaffected by the exposure of hostile conditions like abrasion, high humidity, fatigue, stress, chemical attack, cooling and heating which is amongst the major factors driving the UK ceramic adhesives market.

Rising demands for green, sustainable, and low VOC ceramic adhesives provides opportunity for the ceramic adhesives market growth

Due to the growing concerns over the emission of harmful gases during the production of adhesives has led to the rising demands for green, sustainable, and low VOC ceramic adhesives. Environmental friendly adhesives, resins and dispersions are being increasingly used in flooring tiles and other construction applications to bind the ceramic materials firmly. The ceramic adhesive manufacturers are focused on producing green and sustainable adhesives to cater to the rising demands of the customers. For example, Mapei SPA has been successfully providing green and sustainable ceramic adhesives that are tested by the well-recognized international institutes like Textiles & Flooring Institute GmbH in Germany. The availability of these environmental friendly ceramic adhesives is estimated to boost the expansion of the ceramic adhesives market.

Type Insights

The UK ceramic adhesives market by type has been categorized in cement-based, epoxy, acrylic, silicone, cyanoacrylate, and others. The demand for cement-based adhesives is rising due to its growing demand in the construction industry. The cement-based ceramic adhesives are majorly used for the external and internal bonding of ceramic tiles, mosaics, walls, ceilings, single-fired and double-fired tiles for floors. The characteristic properties of cement-based ceramic adhesives like high-bond structure and better flexibility have been contributing to the rising demand of the cement-based ceramic adhesives market in the UK market.

UK ceramic adhesives Market by Type



Strategic Insights

Mergers & acquisition, strategy and business planning and new product development were observed as the most adopted strategies in UK ceramic adhesives market. Few of the recent developments in the UK ceramic adhesives market are listed below:

2019: ARDEX Australia and Wakol jointly acquired a strategic majority stake in Nexus Adhesives, a leading manufacturer of flooring adhesives in Australia.

2019: Saint-Gobain Weber launched its latest innovative tile adhesive. The multi fix is introduced as a hard body ceramic tile which has its own specific needs for tile adhesives.

2019: Sika completely acquired AkzoNobel’s Building Adhesives business on October 1, 2013. AkzoNobel building adhesives is one of the top-three player in European markets and Sika AG aims to increase its product offering for interior finishing in its flooring, sealing & bonding and refurbishment markets.

2017: Bostik, the specialty adhesives business line of Arkema, continues to expand its manufacturing capacities with the opening of a new facility in Gujarat. Together with its existing plant in Bangalore, the new plant will serve the fast growing demand in India for adhesives in industrial markets.

UK CERAMIC ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Cement-Based

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others (Silicone and Cyanoacrylate)

Company Profiles

Ardex Group

BASF SE

Bond it

Bostik

Kerakoll

Laticrete International, Inc.

Mapei Spa.

Norcos Adhesives

Sika Limited

Saint-Gobain

