Europe Visual Analytics Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020-2025 | ALTERYX, IBM, Microsoft, MICROSTRATEGY

Europe Visual analytics market is expected to grow from US$ 628.2 Mn in 2017 to US$ 1416.2 Mn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 10.9 % from the year 2018 to 2025.

It is becoming more imperative for organizations to operate core and non-core business functions through the cloud, and in line with this, companies are expected to focus on housing everything at one place faster. The advantages of the movement speak for themselves, as using the cloud improves data governance, streamline processes, and manage risk. Those organizations hesitant to make the shift to full integration will quickly find themselves on the back foot as investors increasingly insist on the cloud as a term of the investment. Cloud turns businesses into lean, mean efficient machines, so it is going to become non-negotiable for companies to run in the cloud if they want to remain competitive.

Get Sample of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005053/

Germany presents a massive opportunity in the field of visual analytics. Germany is one of the leading producers of automobiles in the world, and many major car manufacturing companies are located in the country, including Volkswagen, BMW AG, Audi, and others. Being the hub for the major automotive industries, the predictive maintenance and supply chain management software are extensively used in this industry. Other prominent industries in Germany who are adopting the machine learning technology are retail, healthcare, and public administration. More than half of the German companies have already started the implementation of visual analytics solutions to reduce cost and risk and increase the bottom line. A company like SAP SE is focusing on the development of analytic solutions. For instance, SAP SE introduced SAP Analytics Cloud; it is one simple cloud for all analytics. This analytic cloud offers its customers with all-in-one integration of data visualization, predictive, and planning capabilities. Thus, the region is anticipating the increasing development and adoption of visual analytic solutions in the forecast period. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of Spain in the Europe visual analytics market in the forecast period:

Spain Visual Analytics Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Bn) Europe VISUAL ANALYTICS MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Get Attractive Discount on Report https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005053/

Europe Visual Analytics Market By Deployment Model

• Cloud

• On-Premise

Europe Visual analytics Market By Business Function

• Sales and Marketing

• Operations

• Finance

• Supply Chain

• Information Technology

• CRM

• Human Resources

• Others

Europe Visual Analytics Market By Vertical

• Retail & Consumer Goods Market

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Government

• Others

Europe Visual analytics Market By Country

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

• ALTERYX, INC.

• IBM CORPORATION

• Microsoft Corporation

• MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

• ORACLE CORPORATION

• QLIK TECHNOLOGIES INC

• SAP SE

• SAS INSTITUTE INC.

• Tableau Software

• TIBCO SOFTWARE INC.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected] About Us: The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.