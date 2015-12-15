Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

According to a new market research study titled ‘Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and Component, the global tele-intensive care unit market was valued at US$ 1,541.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 7,363.3 Mn by 2025. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2017-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global tele-intensive care unit market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global tele-intensive care unit market, based on the type is segmented as, centralized, decentralized, and others. In 2017, the centralized segment witnesses the largest market share. Additionally, the decentralized segment is anticipated to grow at fastest growing rate during the forecast period.

Global tele-intensive care unit market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the factors such as, rising demand for remote patient monitoring, growing government initiatives for telemedicine and increasing ICU admissions and shortage of intensivists. However, the regulatory barriers for telemedicine and high cost of treatment and expensive set-up act as a restraint for this market. On the other hand, the development of tele-ICU in neurology and cardiology is likely to add novel opportunities for tele-intensive care unit market, in the coming years.

The major players operating in the tele-intensive care unit market include, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Advanced ICU Care, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ceiba-TeleICU, Banner Health, TeleICUCare, Eagle Telemedicine, Apollo Tele Health Services, SOC Telemed, INTeleICU and among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative product launches to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in July 2018, Royal Philips launched Japan’s first telemedicine intensive care (eICU) program at Showa University Hospital and Showa Koto Toyosu Hospital, designed to help improve the outcomes of high risk patients and advancing the globalization of critical care.

The report segments the global tele-intensive care unit market as follows:

Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market – By Type

Centralized
Decentralized
Other (Hybrid)

Global Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market – By Component

Hardware
Therapeutic Devices
Computer Systems
Communication Lines
Software

