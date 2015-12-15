FIELD FORCE AUTOMATION MARKET COMPREHENSIVE STUDY BY KEY PLAYERS NIMAP INFOTECH., ORACLE, SALESFORCE

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Field Force Automation 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

Key market players include Nimap Infotech., Oracle, Salesforce.com, inc, SAP SE, ServiceMax, Trimble Inc., Mize, Inc., Microsoft, LeadSquared, Accruent

Field Force Automation Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data bridge market research analysis the market account to USD 4.45 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.15% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Market growth was driven by the rising demand of robust solutions for maximizing the efficiency of field forces in real-time and growing adoption of cloud-based enterprise mobility solutions.

List of few players are-: Acumatica, Inc., Appobile labs., Astea International Inc., BT, Channelplay Limited, ClickSoftware, FieldEZ, Mobile Field Force Management, Folio3 Software Inc., Industrial and Financial Systems, IFS AB, Kloudq, Bigtincan among other players domestic and global.

Global Field Force Automation Market by Component (Solution, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Construction and Real Estate, Energy and Utilities, Others)

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Field Force Automation Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Field Force Automation Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Field Force Automation Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Field Force Automation Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Field Force Automation Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Field Force Automation Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Field Force Automation Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Field Force Automation by Countries

Continued….

