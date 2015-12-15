eSIM Market 2019 and it Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future key players like Gemalto NV, Infineon Technologies AG, Cisco Systems, Apple, Sierra Wireless, Samsung, ORANGE, NTT Docomo, Telefónica

eSIM is an electronic SIM Card which is embedded inside a device and cannot be removed like plastic SIM cards. eSIM are rewritable and user can change the network operator according to their needs. eSIM has a better design and provides better user experience. ESIM has numerous application like m2m communication, smartphones and wearable.

Due to growing popularity of IoT and M2M communication the eSIM market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient eSIM solutions. Smartphone companies like Apple, Inc. are focusing on providing eSIM facilities in their products in order to maintain their competitive position in the market. Rise in adoption of IoT devices, growing awareness about wearable devices and increase in mobile computing are the factors expected to drive this market whereas increasing security concerns of the users and lack of regulations are the factors that may hinder the growth of this market.

The Report Include Following Details:

The overview of the global eSIM market: Some of the important elements such as definition, classification, application, and other basic information are covered in this report.

The expert team of analysts has given information about the chain structure of the eSIM industry together with several news and policies.

The development of the industry is evaluated with the information on the present status of the industry in several regions.

The report provides information on the technological advancements that are bound to take place in the coming years or are currently taking place in the market. Furthermore, the opportunities and threats faced by the main player’s dominant in the Global eSIM market have been highlighted. This report covers the market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in sales, revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope.

The List of Companies

1. Gemalto NV

2. Infineon Technologies AG

3. Cisco Systems

4. Apple, Inc.

5. Sierra Wireless, Inc.

6. Samsung

7. ORANGE

8. NTT Docomo, Inc.

9. Telefónica S.A.

10. Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

eSIM Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global eSIM market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global eSIM market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global eSIM market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these

various regions

