Global Application Performance Monitoring (Apm) Software Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2023
According to this study, over the next five years the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
Web Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprised
SMEs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Microsoft
Dynatrace
New Relic
SolarWinds
Oracle
AppDynamics
Stackify Retrace
SmartBear
Radware
CA Technologies
Micro Focus
BMC Software
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud Based
2.2.2 Web Based
2.3 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprised
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software by Players
3.1 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software by Regions
4.1 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Microsoft
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Product Offered
11.1.3 Microsoft Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Microsoft News
11.2 Dynatrace
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Dynatrace Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Dynatrace News
11.3 New Relic
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Product Offered
11.3.3 New Relic Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 New Relic News
11.4 SolarWinds
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Product Offered
11.4.3 SolarWinds Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 SolarWinds News
11.5 Oracle
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Oracle Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Oracle News
11.6 AppDynamics
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Product Offered
11.6.3 AppDynamics Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 AppDynamics News
11.7 Stackify Retrace
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Stackify Retrace Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Stackify Retrace News
11.8 SmartBear
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Product Offered
11.8.3 SmartBear Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 SmartBear News
11.9 Radware
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Radware Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Radware News
11.10 CA Technologies
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Product Offered
11.10.3 CA Technologies Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 CA Technologies News
11.11 Micro Focus
11.12 BMC Software
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
