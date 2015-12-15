Automatic Data Capture Market to 2025 – France and Global Analysis and Forecasts

France ADS Market to 2025 by Technology (OCR, OMR & DLR, BCR and RFID), and Components (Hardware, Software and Services); End-users (Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Education & IT, Automotive, Healthcare, and Food and Beverage) – France and Global Analysis and Forecast

France market is expected to grow US$ 961.1 Million by 2025 from US$ 576.6 million in 2016. Currently, the vendors operating in the automated data capture industry face immense competition in both scanner hardware as well as barcode printer market. This has resulted in vendors to adopt non-traditional approaches for maintaining and increasing their market share along with generating higher share value. Recently, emerging and existing market players have introduced several initiatives regarding distribution channel for the enhancement of their client base and to attract new customers. Some of these initiatives include venture funds and extensive ISV partner programs for instance, recently, Honeywell introduced ‘Honeywell Ventures’ US$ 100 Mn fund. Further, Zebra Technologies extended its Zebra Ventures through Enterprise Asset Intelligence (EAI).

The List of companies covered in this Reports are

Bluebird, Inc. CIPHERLAB Co., Ltd. Denso Wave Inc. Eutronix S.A. Ingram Micro Inc.(HNA Group) SATO Holdings Corporation ScanSource, Inc. SICK AG TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd. Zebra Technologies Corporation Cognex Corporation Datalogic S.p.A Toshiba International Corporation Honeywell International Inc. Microscan Systems, Inc. (Omron Corporation)

Additional Companies:

ABBYY Avery Dennison Corporation BlueStar, Inc. Casio Computer Co. Ltd. Eurotech S.p.A M3 Mobile MJM Data Mobiwire NCR Corporation Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd. JiangSu SEUIC Technology Company Co., Ltd. Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co., Ltd. SOLVO Group The Flesh Company The Numina Group

The France market for ADC exhibit mediocre growth in near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth includes need for a cost effective and error-free solution for data entry purposes, booming e-commerce industry in Europe, and increasing usage of RFID tools in the healthcare sector. However, performance concerns of software on account of third party outsourcing and complications pertaining to the end-user requirements and fluctuations in the software pricing are the factors hindering the market growth.

France ADC market by end-user is segmented into retail, transportation & logistics, education & IT, automotive, healthcare, and food & beverage among others. The retail sector is expected to dominate the market for France ADC. For the efficient operation of the retail industry, a proper balance between the demand and supply is necessary.

Cost of holding inventory, life cycle of the product, consumer behavior factors can be properly analyzed and evaluated to be implemented into operations and reap the benefits in the form of cost savings. The data capture at each and every node of operation in the retail sector enables these end-users to have a complete visibility of the product being processed through various stages, streamline workflows in different areas.

The report covers France ADC market analysis, and also includes overall global market for ADC as one of the chapters which has been further broken down by key countries such as U.S, U.K, China, Germany and South Korea.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

Automatic Data Capture Market – By Technology

OCR

OMR

DLR

BCR

RFID

Automatic Data Capture Market – By Components

Hardware

Software

Services

Automatic Data Capture Market –End User

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Education & IT

Automotive

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Automatic Data Capture Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



