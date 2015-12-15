Trends in Hand Sanitizer Market Reviewed with 2027 Opportunities in New Research Report

The report on the area of Hand Sanitizer Market by The Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Hand Sanitizer Market.

Companies Mentioned:-

– Chattem, Inc

– Godrej Industries Ltd

– GOJO Industries, Inc.

– Henkel corporation

– Procter & Gamble

– Reckitt Benckiser Group

– S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

– The Dial Corporation

– The Himalaya group

– Unilever

Hand sanitizers, also known by names such as hand rub and hand antiseptics, are used to neutralize germs and microbes on the surface of the skin. They are frequently used in occupational and healthcare settings when the risk of transmitting infectious pathogens is much higher. The efficacy of hand sanitizers is dependent on various factors such as the quantity of hand sanitizer used, frequency of use, duration of exposure. However, hand sanitizers do not serve as replacements for thorough hand washing.

The global hand sanitizer market is segmented on the basis of type, product form, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of type, the hand sanitizer market is segmented into, alcoholic, quaternary ammonia, and triclosan. On the basis of product form, the market is bifurcated into, foam sanitizers, gel sanitizers, wipes, and spray sanitizers. Based on application, the global hand sanitizer market is segmented into, hospitals, restaurants, educational institutions, household, shopping malls, movie theatres, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into supermarekt/hypermarket, convenience stores, online, and others.

