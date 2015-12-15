Trends in Engineering Resins Market Reviewed with 2027 Opportunities in New Research Report

The report on the area of Engineering Resins Market by The Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Engineering Resins Market.

Companies Mentioned:-

– ARKEMA GROUP

– BASF S.E.

– E.I. Dupont de Numeours & Company

– Honeywell International Inc

– Innovative Plastics

– LG Chemicals

– Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

– SABIC

– Solvay SA

– Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

The term engineering resins mostly alludes to thermoplastic materials and resins. Properties such as high strength, low weight, impact resistance, dimensional stability, chemical stability, rigidity, and high heat resistance make them favorable for various engineering applications. Some of the commonly used engineering resins include polyoxymethylene (POM), polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polycarbonate, polyamide, and Teflon.

The global engineering resins market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-use industry. On the basis of type, the engineering resins market is segmented into, polycarbonate, acetal copolymer polyoxymethlence, acetal homopolymer polyoxymethlence, acrylic, nylon, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinylchloride, and teflon. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, bumpers, chemical tanks, electrical insulators, inhalers, and others. Based on end-use industry, the global engineering resins market is segmented into, automotive, building and construction, electrical engineering, healthcare, packaging, and others.

