E-Health Market Size, Share, Demand, Innovations, Trends and Development till 2025

E-Health is the cost-effective and secure use of ICT in support of health and health-related fields, including health-care services, health surveillance, health literature, and health education, knowledge and research. Several factors are impacting the eHealth market. One of the factors is growth in advanced health technology.

Advancement in Health Technology:

E-Health Global Market is growing rapidly in recent years due to advancement in Technology. Since 2000, Health services in both developed and developing countries are increasing the use of information and communication technologies (ICTs). Advancement in electronic communications by achieving high speed, connectivity, and improved access and the wide reach of electronic communications over time and location constraints are leading to growth in E-health market. Availability of portable network-enabled high monitoring equipment is pushing the E-health market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2588607

The graph shows that digital health market is increasing from past two years. Mobile health(mHealth) is showing a growth trend as consumers demand more access to their medical health professionals and transparency in healthcare becomes more important.

The usage of Remote Health Monitoring Devices is growing rapidly. These are an extension of the digital transformation of healthcare, helping pharmaceutical companies to expand clinical trials, enabling insurance companies to engage with customers by helping healthcare providers to improve the delivery of healthcare, and making easy for patients by providing them access to their own health data. Digital Technology is hence driving the eHealth market by such advanced applications.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. eHealth Market is segmented based on the type of Services such as

By Services such as Monitoring Services, Diagnosis Services, and Others. E-Health Market segmented by end-users such as Healthcare Providers, Public & Private Insurers, Government, and Healthcare Consumers. The market is further segmented By Applications such as Wireless Health, Mobile Health, Telehealth and EMR/EHR.

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Apple, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Boston Scientific Corp, Cerner, CompuMed, CureMD, IBM, GE Healthcare, and eClinicalWorks.

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the E-Health market across each indication, in terms of type and applications, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in E-Health by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the E-Health market – level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key eHealth products of all major market players

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-ehealth-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis-market-share-and-forecasts-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Introduction

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Research Methodology

Market Trends

4.1. Key Developments

E-Health Market – Industry Analysis

5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Restraints

5.3. Threats and Opportunities

5.4. Porter’s Five Forces

E-Health Market – Market Analysis

6.1. E-Health Market – By Service

6.1.1. Monitoring Services

6.1.2. Diagnosis Services

6.1.3. Others

6.2. E-Health Market – By Type

6.2.1. Healthcare Providers

6.2.2. Public & Private Insurers

6.2.3. Government

6.2.4. Healthcare Consumers

6.3 E-Health Market-By Applications

6.3.1Wireless Health

6.3.2 Mobile Health

6.3.3 Telehealth

6.3.4 EMR/EHR

E-Health Market – Geographical Analysis

7.1. North America

7.1.1. The USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. The UK

7.2.4. Italy

7.2.5. Spain

7.2.6. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia Pacific

7.3.1. China

7.3.2. Japan

7.3.3. India

7.3.4. Australia

7.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. GCC

7.4.2. South Africa

7.4.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

7.5. South America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.5.2. Argentina

7.5.3. Rest of South America

E-Health Market – Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Key Strategies

8.3. Product Benchmarking

E-Health Market – Competitive Landscape

9.1.Apple

9.2. Athena Health

9.3. Allscripts

9.4.Boston Scientific

9.5. CompuMed

9.6.Cerner

9.7. IBM

9.8. GE Healthcare

9.9. Nike

9.10. Fitbit

10. Appendix

10.1 Sources

10.2 List of Tables

10.3 Expert Panel Validation

10.4 Disclaimer

10.5 Contact Us

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2588607

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155