Healthcare Analytics Market Trends, Key Insights, Business Growth Strategies and Key Companies Overview, Forecast 2025

Benefits of healthcare analytics like reduction in costs of treatment, ability to predict outbreaks of epidemics, ability to avoid preventable diseases and to improve the quality of life, are increasing its market across the globe. Healthcare analytics is the analysis of healthcare activities and data collected from the different area of the healthcare industry. It helps healthcare organizations to coordinate better and improve patient wellness. The main benefit of using healthcare analytics is to help you in decision making, which will increase patient experience and outcomes in a cost-effective manner.

Healthcare analytics has various applications. Explained below is a crucial application of analytics.

Analytics a game changer in clinical analysis

Analytics plays a key role in value-based care by helping in understanding data points to ever-changing trends, including new research findings, emergency situations and outbreaks of a disease. Thus, effective use of analytics in the healthcare industry can improve current care but more importantly can facilitate preventive care. eCare21, Verisk Analytics, MedeAnalytics, McKesson, Truven Health Analytics, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner are some of the top global healthcare analytic companies.

Analytics are helpful in addressing most of the challenges faced in clinical analysis like, understanding unstructured clinical notes, handling large volumes of medical imaging data, capturing the patient’s behavioral data which are mandatory in diagnosing and treating the diseases.

Healthcare analytics

Healthcare analytics is also helpful in

cutting down administrative costs

cutting down on fraud and abuse

Better care coordination

Improving patient wellness

meeting the enterprise objectives healthcare centers

All these requirements and advantages are increasing the need for analytics in the healthcare industry.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Healthcare Analytics is segmented based on the

By Components such as Software, Hardware, and Services, the Market is further segmented by Application, which includes Clinical Management, Financial Management, Operations Management and Population Health Management. Based on Product the market is categorized by Descriptive, Predictive and Prescriptive. Market segmented By End-User, which includes Clinics, Hospital, and Others.

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes IBM, OptumHealth, Oracle, Verisk Analytics, MEDai’s Health, MedeAnalytics, McKesson, Truven Health Analytics, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner.

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2588608

