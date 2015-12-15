Healthcare IT Market Demand, Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Services by Top Companies

The Healthcare IT Market report studies, analyzes and researches the growth status that are estimated in the regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Along with this, the research report also includes an analysis of the current progresses and future plans of the firms in order to comprehend the course of the players in the near future. The report also gives a deep outline of the drivers, restraints, opportunities and competitive landscape analysis.

Increasing Government support to Healthcare IT solutions, use of big data in healthcare services, growing need to manage regulatory compliance through healthcare IT solutions, and growing focus on quality improvement of care and clinical outcomes are favoring the growth of Healthcare IT market. The system facilitates design, development, creation, use, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2588619

Segmentation:

The global Healthcare IT market is segmented by Business Segment, Component, and Delivery Mode.

By Business Segment, the market is classified as Clinical and Imaging IT Solutions, Diagnostic IT Solutions, eHealth and Healthcare Business Intelligence. By End-User, the market is categorized by Provider, Payer.

By Mode of Delivery, the market is segmented as Web-based, On-premise, and Cloud-based. Web-based is considered as the major in this segment. Cost-effectiveness, Minimised data theft etc., are mainly favoring the growth of this segment.

By component, the market has been segmented into software, hardware, and services. The software segment is occupying the major share in this segment. Ease of use, storage, and compilation of large patient data, increasing application of business intelligence concept in the healthcare industry, advancement of software industries are mainly contributing to the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis:

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

North America is leading the global market with a major contribution from the US and Canada. Modernizations of healthcare infrastructure, Favourable Government Regulations, highest adoption rate to the modern techniques by the healthcare providers etc., are driving the growth of the market in this region.

The Asia Pacific is also considered as a major region in the market. The growing medical needs, expanding healthcare industry mainly in China and India are majorly contributing to the growth in this region.

Healthcare IT

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Wipro, Citius Tech, Cerner, IBM, Oracle, SAS, and McKesson.

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the Healthcare IT market across each indication, in terms of type and applications, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Healthcare IT by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

This is the most comprehensive study on Healthcare IT to date.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Healthcare IT market – level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Healthcare IT products of all major market players

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-healthcare-it-market-size-trends-competitive-analysis-market-share-and-forecasts-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter 1:

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Methodology and Scope

3.1 Research Methodology

3.2 Scope of the Report

Chapter 4: Healthcare IT Market- Headlines & Trends

4.1 Headlines

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

Chapter 5: Healthcare IT – Industry Analysis

5.1 Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

5.2 Porter 5 Forces

Chapter 6: Healthcare IT – Market Segmentation Analysis

6.1 By Product and Services

6.1.1 Clinical and Imaging IT Solutions

6.1.1.1 Advanced Visualization Solutions

6.1.1.2 Picture Archiving & Communication System (PACS)

6.1.1.3 Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS)

6.1.1.4 Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)

6.1.1.5 Radiology Information System (RIS)

6.1.1.6 Cloud imaging solutions

6.1.1.7 Others

6.1.2 Diagnostic IT Solutions

6.1.2.1 Data Workflow Management system

6.1.2.2 Remote Monitoring System

6.1.2.3 Laboratory Inventory Management

6.1.2.4 Others

6.1.3 eHealth

6.1.3.1 Electronic Medical Records (EMR)

6.1.3.2 Electronic Health Record (EHR)

6.1.3.3 Others

6.1.4 Healthcare Business Intelligence

6.1.5 Others

6.2 By End-User

6.2.1 Provider

6.2.1.1 Hospitals

6.2.1.2 Pharmacies

6.2.1.3 Ambulatory Care Centers

6.2.1.4 Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

6.2.1.5 Others

6.2.2 Payer

6.2.2.1 Private Payers

6.2.2.2 Public Payers

6.2.3 Others

6.3 By Component

6.3.1 Hardware

6.3.2 Software

6.3.3 Services

Chapter 7: Healthcare IT Market – Geographical Analysis

7.1. North America

7.1.1 The USA

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 France

7.2.3 The UK

7.2.4 Italy

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 South America

7.4.1 Brazil

7.4.2 Argentina

7.4.3 Rest of South America

7.5 RoW

Chapter 8: Healthcare IT Market – Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Share Analysis

8.2 Price Trend Analysis

8.3 Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

8.3 Product Benchmarking

Chapter 9: Healthcare IT – Company Profiles

9.1 Philips Healthcare

9.2 GE Healthcare

9.3 Siemens Healthcare

9.4 Wipro

9.5. Citius Tech

9.6. Cerner

9.7. IBM

9.8. Oracle

9.9. SAS

9.10. McKesson

Chapter 10: Healthcare IT – Appendix

10.1 Sources

10.2 List of Tables

10.3 Expert Panel Validation

10.4 Disclaimer

10.5 Contact Us

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2588619

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155