Gas Insulated Substation Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2025: Key Players Schneider Electric SE,Siemens AG,ABB Group,Eaton Corporation Limited,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Gas insulated substation market is expectant to reach US$ 41,059.8 million by 2025 as compared to US$ 15,416.1 million in 2016, escalating at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

The market for gas insulated substation is influenced by various factors such as easy installation and operation of the mechanism and low maintenance of the system, long life span of the systems and increased reliability of the system over air insulated substations. However, the high price of gas insulated substations as compared to air insulated substations are hindering the market growth.

The market for gas insulated substations have the potential to grow exponentially owing to different research and developments to enhance the recorders. The demand for mobile gas insulated substations are increasing across the globe in order to generate maximum power in areas with confined lands. The major advantage of gas insulated substations is the compact size of the system over air insulated substations. Owing to this factor, the mining sector, construction industry, oil & gas industry, as well as marine ports are increasingly adopting the mobile gas insulated substations. The primary advantage of mobile gas insulated substations is it can be easily moved to one place to another and can be reconfigured according to the project that changes over a period. Another benefit of mobile gas insulated substations is that the systems are integrated with high end shock absorbers which allow the vehicle to move through rough terrains. Moreover, these mobile gas insulated substations are capable of operating at harsh temperatures with disruptions and are corrosion resistant. The electromagnetic compatibility integrated in the mobile gas insulated substations complete protection of operating personnel and surrounding environment as well as reduces the overall noise to absolute minimum. These benefits are anticipated to be the driving factors for the gas insulated substations in the coming years.

The gas insulated substations market is bifurcated on basis of application as power transmission and distribution and manufacturing and processing. The major advantage of installing GIS to transmit and distribute power is the compact design of gas insulated substations, which enables the substation to be installed in a confined space. The GIS are compact in design but are capable of transmitting and distributing heavy loads than the power of an air insulated substation. The market for gas insulated substation is poised to grow during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, owing to the upgradation of existing or traditional power transmission and distribution centers in few developed countries to gas insulated substations, which provide more power over a longer distance

On the other hand, Manufacturing units and processing centers of various industries integrate their work stations with gas insulated substation in order to maintain the adequate power supply in their work stations. The manufacturing and processing centers are investing substantial amounts in order to procure technologically advanced gas insulated substations to enhance their power supply in their work stations. These factors are bolstering the market for gas insulated substations during the forecast period and is foreseen to drive the growth of the market in future.

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the gas insulated substation industry.

