Cognitive Assessment Market is expected to grow to US$ 17.08 billion by 2025: Leading Players Cambridge Cognition Ltd, Groupe SBT, ImPACT Applications, Thomas International Ltd., Quest Diagnostics

Cognitive Assessment Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Component, Application, and End-User. Cognitive assessment market is expected to grow to US$ 17.08 billion by 2025 from US$ 2.53 billion in 2017. The global cognitive assessment market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the investments, trials being carried out and deployment for future in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for cognitive assessment consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced service to the customers.

In the earlier times, people were not aware of the proper analysis of the cognitive diseases so that its treatment can be done. But as more and more sectors are adopting the cognitive assessment as an important technique for the recognition of the diseases for its treatment, awareness amongst the masses for the cognitive assessments is increasing continuously. Currently, the cognitive assessments are not only used for the analysis and treatment of the cognitive diseases, but also used for the general purpose to understand the strength and weakness of a person, so that effective measures can be taken for further strengthening the strength of the person and reducing the weakness of a person for better productivity. Many of the companies are offering the first general cognitive assessment as a free service so that the customers can understand the gravity of the assessments and further opt for other type of assessments that they are interested in. Increasing awareness among the masses will further bolster the demand for the cognitive assessment market in the coming years.

Major cognitive assessment service providers are based in North America, mainly US. However, the market is penetrating at high growth rate in other region as well including APAC and European countries. Some of the key players operating in the cognitive assessment market are Cambridge Cognition Ltd, Groupe SBT, ImPACT Applications, Thomas International Ltd., Quest Diagnostics, Prophase, LLC, Cogstate Ltd., ERT Clinical, CogniFit, Neurocog Trials Inc., Bracket, Brain Resource, Posit Science Corp., Cogniciti, and Pearson Education among others.

The cognitive assessment market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, and end-user. On the basis of component, the market has been bifurcated into solutions and services. Additionally, the applications for cognitive assessment tools include scientific research, clinical trials, academic assessments, corporate training & recruitment, and others. There are various end-users for these cognitive assessment tools, and they form the basis for end-user segmentation. The cognitive assessment market on the basis of end-user is segmented into healthcare, education, enterprise, sports, Government, defense, and others.

Clinical trials and corporate training & recruitment sector are driving the market by volume and size of trials. Also, rapid growth in the aging population worldwide and growing penetration of cognitive assessment in academic sector are thereby driving the adoption globally. The cognitive assessment market is further flourishing due to introduction of gamification and digitalization of technology. Advancements in technology such as synchronization of assessment with wearable device is expected to create new opportunities for the cognitive assessment services market during the forecasted period.

