Learning Management System (LMS) Market is expected to reach US$ 18.44 Bn in 2025, at CAGR of 15.52% Docebo, IBM Corporation, Netdimensions Ltd., SAP SE, Blackboard Inc., SABA Software

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Learning Management System (LMS) – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global learning management system market is expected to reach US$ 18.44 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 15.52% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

In 2025, Asia Pacific is expected to account for more than one-third of total learning management system revenue market share.

The growth in the Asia Pacific region is highly attributed to rapidly increasing enrollment in online education, increasing initiatives of national governments and high penetration of internet and smart devices across the region.

There is a gigantic shift in K-12 and higher education structures with the introduction of LMS. LMS software provides institutions with a digital space for numerous purpose including documentation, tracking as well as online training. Besides this, LMS is also a key element of an effective professional development plan as well as an Administration’s human resources planning. Increasing number of these organizations replacing their LMS is driving a lot of activity in the market, with lots of new product development and increasing competition in the market.

The key companies profiled in this report include Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., Docebo, IBM Corporation, Netdimensions Ltd., SAP SE, Blackboard Inc., SABA Software, Inc., Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc., Pearson Plc and D2L Corporation.

Learning Management market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new features and subscription model, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology companies.

Geographically the market is presently dominated by developed regions like North America and Western European Countries, however, the market is expected to be in favor of Asia Pacific, South America and Africa, as the region is anticipated to witness over the coming years. The learning management system market possesses a potential growth opportunity for all the players involved in the value chain. This is attributed to the positive societal trends, increasing demand and rapid acceleration of the innovation.

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account the largest learning management system market share and would register a CAGR of 10.2%.

Based on the deployment type, cloud based LMS are projected to dominate the market.

The rapidly increasing awareness towards uplift of education system in and increasing use of smartphones and tablets are the factors driving the market in APAC.

China lead the LMS market in 2016 majorly because of large number of student population and government initiatives to promote online education. Japan is second leading country in APAC region.

North America holds the largest market share owing to high adoption in U.S and Canada. The key factor driving the market of LMS solutions, particularly the cloud based LMS is American IT infrastructure that enables the US businesses to adopt LMS technologies at an early stage. Some the factors that are anticipated to hold back the growth of region during the forecast period include low desired integration, low degree of customization and improper implementation of LMS in some educational institutes because of low budget and expertise.

