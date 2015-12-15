Automotive Body-in-White (BIW) Market Competitive Benchmarking And Regions Analysis: Gestamp Automicion SA,ThyssenKrupp Systems Engineering,Hyundai Rotem Company,AIDA Engineering Ltd.

The Automotive Body-In-White Component Market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 90.88 Bn in 2017 to US$ 125.61 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2017 and 2025.

The sales of BIW is largely influenced by numerous factors. Amongst the factors, material type markets influence their sales. Aluminium, steel, magnesium and CFRP are the material types for BIW. These types are expected to have a large impact on the growth of automotive body-in-white market.

High rate of global passenger car production in Asian countries such as China, Japan, Korea and India provide significant opportunities for the global suppliers of BIW to increase the market share in these countries. These countries contribute almost 90% of the total production of passenger cars across Asia Pacific, and will strongly support the overall growth of global automotive body-in-white market.

Increasing use of lightweight materials in the development of electric vehicles for better efficiency on enhanced use and better mileage is also one of the major reason for the growth of the automotive body-in-white market. For this, the electric vehicles are manufactured using different materials such as steel grades range, high cost aluminium and CFRP composites.

Steel is the most widely used material for BIW component production and is accounted for the largest share in the global automotive body-in-white component market in 2016. Based on material type, this sub-segment of automotive body-in-white component market is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period owing to low cost and enhanced strength of the material. However, steel may not be utilized in its conventional form but is widely utilized under different grades classified based on strength of the material.

High capital investment for high-end manufacturing capabilities could arise as a restraining factor in the market such as advanced manufacturing and fabrication techniques for lightweight components. Therefore, only few large players in the market are able to fulfill the demands of the OEMs, which restricts the market growth.

The overall automotive body-in-white market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global automotive body-in-white components market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the automotive body-in-white market.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

