Online Program Management Market Ongoing Trend with Most Demanding Players as 2U, Academic Partnerships, Apollidon, Bisk Education, Blackboard, iDesign, Keypath Education, Online Education Services (OES), Pearson Education, Wiley Education Services

Online program management providers are for-profit administrations that help non-profit schools develop online programs, most often for Master’s level programs. Online program management companies provide several services for which traditional institutions historically have not had the experience or organizational capability to support fully, at least for fully-online programs and often for non-traditional student populations. Some examples of online program management services include enrollment management, marketing & recruitment, online course design, curriculum development, technology infrastructure, student retention support, and student & faculty call center support.

Increasing learning demands from learners and practitioners is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the online program management market. Significant developments in technology, talent relocation, gradual changes in business knowledge and social skills care, have massively contributed to the growth of the online program management market. Furthermore, development in urban areas, a high focus on high-quality learning, and a rise in living standards are some of the factors expected to boost the growth of the online program management market.

The reports cover key developments in the Online Program Management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Online Program Management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Online Program Management market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

2U, Inc.

Academic Partnerships

Apollidon

Bisk Education, Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

iDesign

Keypath Education

Online Education Services (OES)

Pearson Education

Wiley Education Services

The “Global Online Program Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Online Program Management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Online Program Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Online Program Management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global online program management market is segmented on the basis of type, service type. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as package, fee-for-service. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as market research, student recruitment and enrollment, course design and technology platforms, student retention, placements, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Online Program Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Online Program Management Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Online Program Management market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Online Program Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

