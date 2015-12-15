Global Procurement Analytics Market: Current Trend, Increasing Demand, Key-Players and Forecast with Detailed Analysis 2020-2026 | Orbis Research
The research report on Procurement Analytics market offers a complete analysis on the study of Procurement Analytics industry. The report also helps the service providers to offer up-to-date and accurate information about the client requirements, attitudes, consumer preferences, buying intentions, and their changing tastes. The Procurement Analytics market report helps to develop correlative relationship among the consumers demand and preferences and product brands. In addition to this, the Procurement Analytics market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The Procurement Analytics report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. Likewise, with the information covered in Procurement Analytics market report, marketing of goods could be made economical and effective that leads to reduce all types of wastage.
This report focuses on the global Procurement Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Procurement Analytics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4227335
The key players covered in this study
IBM
SAP
Oracle
Tamr
Zycus
SAS Institute
Accenture
GEP
Genpact
Sievo
Dataction
Tungsten Corporation
Rosslyn Data Technologies
BirchStreet
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
IT & Telecom
Retail & E-Commerce
Energy And Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Procurement Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Procurement Analytics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Procurement Analytics are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-procurement-analytics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Procurement Analytics Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Procurement Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Procurement Analytics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.4 IT & Telecom
1.5.5 Retail & E-Commerce
1.5.6 Energy And Utilities
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Procurement Analytics Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Procurement Analytics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Procurement Analytics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Procurement Analytics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Procurement Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Procurement Analytics Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Procurement Analytics Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Procurement Analytics Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Procurement Analytics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Procurement Analytics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Procurement Analytics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Procurement Analytics Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Procurement Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Procurement Analytics Revenue in 2019
3.3 Procurement Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Procurement Analytics Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Procurement Analytics Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Procurement Analytics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Procurement Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Procurement Analytics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Procurement Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Procurement Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Procurement Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Procurement Analytics Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Procurement Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Procurement Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Procurement Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Procurement Analytics Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Procurement Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Procurement Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Procurement Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Procurement Analytics Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Procurement Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Procurement Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Procurement Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Procurement Analytics Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Procurement Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Procurement Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Procurement Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Procurement Analytics Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Procurement Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Procurement Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Procurement Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Procurement Analytics Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Procurement Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Procurement Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Procurement Analytics Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Procurement Analytics Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Procurement Analytics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Procurement Analytics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.1.1 IBM Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 IBM Procurement Analytics Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Procurement Analytics Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Recent Development
13.2 SAP
13.2.1 SAP Company Details
13.2.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 SAP Procurement Analytics Introduction
13.2.4 SAP Revenue in Procurement Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 SAP Recent Development
13.3 Oracle
13.3.1 Oracle Company Details
13.3.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Oracle Procurement Analytics Introduction
13.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Procurement Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.4 Tamr
13.4.1 Tamr Company Details
13.4.2 Tamr Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Tamr Procurement Analytics Introduction
13.4.4 Tamr Revenue in Procurement Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Tamr Recent Development
13.5 Zycus
13.5.1 Zycus Company Details
13.5.2 Zycus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Zycus Procurement Analytics Introduction
13.5.4 Zycus Revenue in Procurement Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Zycus Recent Development
13.6 SAS Institute
13.6.1 SAS Institute Company Details
13.6.2 SAS Institute Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 SAS Institute Procurement Analytics Introduction
13.6.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Procurement Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 SAS Institute Recent Development
13.7 Accenture
13.7.1 Accenture Company Details
13.7.2 Accenture Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Accenture Procurement Analytics Introduction
13.7.4 Accenture Revenue in Procurement Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.8 GEP
13.8.1 GEP Company Details
13.8.2 GEP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 GEP Procurement Analytics Introduction
13.8.4 GEP Revenue in Procurement Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 GEP Recent Development
13.9 Genpact
13.9.1 Genpact Company Details
13.9.2 Genpact Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Genpact Procurement Analytics Introduction
13.9.4 Genpact Revenue in Procurement Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Genpact Recent Development
13.10 Sievo
13.10.1 Sievo Company Details
13.10.2 Sievo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Sievo Procurement Analytics Introduction
13.10.4 Sievo Revenue in Procurement Analytics Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Sievo Recent Development
13.11 Dataction
10.11.1 Dataction Company Details
10.11.2 Dataction Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Dataction Procurement Analytics Introduction
10.11.4 Dataction Revenue in Procurement Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Dataction Recent Development
13.12 Tungsten Corporation
10.12.1 Tungsten Corporation Company Details
10.12.2 Tungsten Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Tungsten Corporation Procurement Analytics Introduction
10.12.4 Tungsten Corporation Revenue in Procurement Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Tungsten Corporation Recent Development
13.13 Rosslyn Data Technologies
10.13.1 Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Details
10.13.2 Rosslyn Data Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Rosslyn Data Technologies Procurement Analytics Introduction
10.13.4 Rosslyn Data Technologies Revenue in Procurement Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Rosslyn Data Technologies Recent Development
13.14 BirchStreet
10.14.1 BirchStreet Company Details
10.14.2 BirchStreet Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 BirchStreet Procurement Analytics Introduction
10.14.4 BirchStreet Revenue in Procurement Analytics Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 BirchStreet Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4227335
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155