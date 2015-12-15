Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market 2020 Size, Demand, Types, Consumption, Key Players, Global Analysis and Forecast 2026
The research report on Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) market offers a complete analysis on the study of Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) industry. The report also helps the service providers to offer up-to-date and accurate information about the client requirements, attitudes, consumer preferences, buying intentions, and their changing tastes. The Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) market report helps to develop correlative relationship among the consumers demand and preferences and product brands. In addition to this, the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. Likewise, with the information covered in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) market report, marketing of goods could be made economical and effective that leads to reduce all types of wastage.
This report focuses on the global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4227338
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Dell (RSA Security)
SAP
Oracle
Software AG
LogicManager
Riskonnect
ACL GRC
SAI Global
MetricStream
SAS Institue
Enablon (Wolters Kluwer)
Sword Active Risk
Check Point Software
MEGA International
Resolver
Lockpath
ProcessGene
Aravo
ReadiNow
LogicGate
Reciprocity ZenGRC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-governance-risk-management-and-compliance-grc-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Revenue in 2019
3.3 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.1.1 IBM Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 IBM Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Recent Development
13.2 Dell (RSA Security)
13.2.1 Dell (RSA Security) Company Details
13.2.2 Dell (RSA Security) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Dell (RSA Security) Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
13.2.4 Dell (RSA Security) Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Dell (RSA Security) Recent Development
13.3 SAP
13.3.1 SAP Company Details
13.3.2 SAP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 SAP Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
13.3.4 SAP Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 SAP Recent Development
13.4 Oracle
13.4.1 Oracle Company Details
13.4.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Oracle Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
13.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.5 Software AG
13.5.1 Software AG Company Details
13.5.2 Software AG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Software AG Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
13.5.4 Software AG Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Software AG Recent Development
13.6 LogicManager
13.6.1 LogicManager Company Details
13.6.2 LogicManager Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 LogicManager Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
13.6.4 LogicManager Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 LogicManager Recent Development
13.7 Riskonnect
13.7.1 Riskonnect Company Details
13.7.2 Riskonnect Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Riskonnect Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
13.7.4 Riskonnect Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Riskonnect Recent Development
13.8 ACL GRC
13.8.1 ACL GRC Company Details
13.8.2 ACL GRC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 ACL GRC Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
13.8.4 ACL GRC Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 ACL GRC Recent Development
13.9 SAI Global
13.9.1 SAI Global Company Details
13.9.2 SAI Global Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 SAI Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
13.9.4 SAI Global Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 SAI Global Recent Development
13.10 MetricStream
13.10.1 MetricStream Company Details
13.10.2 MetricStream Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 MetricStream Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
13.10.4 MetricStream Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 MetricStream Recent Development
13.11 SAS Institue
10.11.1 SAS Institue Company Details
10.11.2 SAS Institue Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 SAS Institue Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
10.11.4 SAS Institue Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 SAS Institue Recent Development
13.12 Enablon (Wolters Kluwer)
10.12.1 Enablon (Wolters Kluwer) Company Details
10.12.2 Enablon (Wolters Kluwer) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Enablon (Wolters Kluwer) Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
10.12.4 Enablon (Wolters Kluwer) Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Enablon (Wolters Kluwer) Recent Development
13.13 Sword Active Risk
10.13.1 Sword Active Risk Company Details
10.13.2 Sword Active Risk Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Sword Active Risk Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
10.13.4 Sword Active Risk Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Sword Active Risk Recent Development
13.14 Check Point Software
10.14.1 Check Point Software Company Details
10.14.2 Check Point Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Check Point Software Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
10.14.4 Check Point Software Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Check Point Software Recent Development
13.15 MEGA International
10.15.1 MEGA International Company Details
10.15.2 MEGA International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 MEGA International Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
10.15.4 MEGA International Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 MEGA International Recent Development
13.16 Resolver
10.16.1 Resolver Company Details
10.16.2 Resolver Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Resolver Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
10.16.4 Resolver Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Resolver Recent Development
13.17 Lockpath
10.17.1 Lockpath Company Details
10.17.2 Lockpath Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Lockpath Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
10.17.4 Lockpath Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Lockpath Recent Development
13.18 ProcessGene
10.18.1 ProcessGene Company Details
10.18.2 ProcessGene Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 ProcessGene Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
10.18.4 ProcessGene Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 ProcessGene Recent Development
13.19 Aravo
10.19.1 Aravo Company Details
10.19.2 Aravo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 Aravo Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
10.19.4 Aravo Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Aravo Recent Development
13.20 ReadiNow
10.20.1 ReadiNow Company Details
10.20.2 ReadiNow Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 ReadiNow Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
10.20.4 ReadiNow Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 ReadiNow Recent Development
13.21 LogicGate
10.21.1 LogicGate Company Details
10.21.2 LogicGate Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 LogicGate Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
10.21.4 LogicGate Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 LogicGate Recent Development
13.22 Reciprocity ZenGRC
10.22.1 Reciprocity ZenGRC Company Details
10.22.2 Reciprocity ZenGRC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.22.3 Reciprocity ZenGRC Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Introduction
10.22.4 Reciprocity ZenGRC Revenue in Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Reciprocity ZenGRC Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4227338
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155