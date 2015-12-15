Global Single Sign-On Solutions Market 2020 | Size, Demand, Types, Top Regions, Competitive and Comparative Analysis, Growth & Forecast By 2026

The research report on Single Sign-On Solutions market offers a complete analysis on the study of Single Sign-On Solutions industry. The report also helps the service providers to offer up-to-date and accurate information about the client requirements, attitudes, consumer preferences, buying intentions, and their changing tastes. The Single Sign-On Solutions market report helps to develop correlative relationship among the consumers demand and preferences and product brands. In addition to this, the Single Sign-On Solutions market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The Single Sign-On Solutions report also supports to increase economies with the product distribution and to select best way of growing business. Likewise, with the information covered in Single Sign-On Solutions market report, marketing of goods could be made economical and effective that leads to reduce all types of wastage.

This report focuses on the global Single Sign-On Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Single Sign-On Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4227340

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

OneLogin

CA Technologies (Broadcom)

Microsoft

Okta

Dell

Ping Identity

ForgeRock

Micro Focus

Idaptive (formerly Centrify)

Gemalto (CloudEntr)

Salesforce.com

LogMeIn (Meldium)

Kaseya AuthAnvil

SailPoint

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Single Sign-On Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Single Sign-On Solutions development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Single Sign-On Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-single-sign-on-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Single Sign-On Solutions Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Single Sign-On Solutions Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large Enterprises

1.5.3 SMEs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Single Sign-On Solutions Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Single Sign-On Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Single Sign-On Solutions Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Single Sign-On Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Single Sign-On Solutions Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Single Sign-On Solutions Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Single Sign-On Solutions Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Single Sign-On Solutions Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Single Sign-On Solutions Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Single Sign-On Solutions Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Single Sign-On Solutions Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Single Sign-On Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Single Sign-On Solutions Revenue in 2019

3.3 Single Sign-On Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Single Sign-On Solutions Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Single Sign-On Solutions Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Single Sign-On Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Single Sign-On Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Single Sign-On Solutions Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Single Sign-On Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Single Sign-On Solutions Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Single Sign-On Solutions Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Single Sign-On Solutions Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Single Sign-On Solutions Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Single Sign-On Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Single Sign-On Solutions Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Single Sign-On Solutions Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Single Sign-On Solutions Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Single Sign-On Solutions Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Single Sign-On Solutions Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Oracle

13.2.1 Oracle Company Details

13.2.2 Oracle Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Oracle Single Sign-On Solutions Introduction

13.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Single Sign-On Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.3 OneLogin

13.3.1 OneLogin Company Details

13.3.2 OneLogin Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 OneLogin Single Sign-On Solutions Introduction

13.3.4 OneLogin Revenue in Single Sign-On Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 OneLogin Recent Development

13.4 CA Technologies (Broadcom)

13.4.1 CA Technologies (Broadcom) Company Details

13.4.2 CA Technologies (Broadcom) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 CA Technologies (Broadcom) Single Sign-On Solutions Introduction

13.4.4 CA Technologies (Broadcom) Revenue in Single Sign-On Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 CA Technologies (Broadcom) Recent Development

13.5 Microsoft

13.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.5.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Microsoft Single Sign-On Solutions Introduction

13.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Single Sign-On Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.6 Okta

13.6.1 Okta Company Details

13.6.2 Okta Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Okta Single Sign-On Solutions Introduction

13.6.4 Okta Revenue in Single Sign-On Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Okta Recent Development

13.7 Dell

13.7.1 Dell Company Details

13.7.2 Dell Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Dell Single Sign-On Solutions Introduction

13.7.4 Dell Revenue in Single Sign-On Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Dell Recent Development

13.8 Ping Identity

13.8.1 Ping Identity Company Details

13.8.2 Ping Identity Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Ping Identity Single Sign-On Solutions Introduction

13.8.4 Ping Identity Revenue in Single Sign-On Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Ping Identity Recent Development

13.9 ForgeRock

13.9.1 ForgeRock Company Details

13.9.2 ForgeRock Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 ForgeRock Single Sign-On Solutions Introduction

13.9.4 ForgeRock Revenue in Single Sign-On Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 ForgeRock Recent Development

13.10 Micro Focus

13.10.1 Micro Focus Company Details

13.10.2 Micro Focus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Micro Focus Single Sign-On Solutions Introduction

13.10.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Single Sign-On Solutions Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Micro Focus Recent Development

13.11 Idaptive (formerly Centrify)

10.11.1 Idaptive (formerly Centrify) Company Details

10.11.2 Idaptive (formerly Centrify) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Idaptive (formerly Centrify) Single Sign-On Solutions Introduction

10.11.4 Idaptive (formerly Centrify) Revenue in Single Sign-On Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Idaptive (formerly Centrify) Recent Development

13.12 Gemalto (CloudEntr)

10.12.1 Gemalto (CloudEntr) Company Details

10.12.2 Gemalto (CloudEntr) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Gemalto (CloudEntr) Single Sign-On Solutions Introduction

10.12.4 Gemalto (CloudEntr) Revenue in Single Sign-On Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Gemalto (CloudEntr) Recent Development

13.13 Salesforce.com

10.13.1 Salesforce.com Company Details

10.13.2 Salesforce.com Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Salesforce.com Single Sign-On Solutions Introduction

10.13.4 Salesforce.com Revenue in Single Sign-On Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Salesforce.com Recent Development

13.14 LogMeIn (Meldium)

10.14.1 LogMeIn (Meldium) Company Details

10.14.2 LogMeIn (Meldium) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 LogMeIn (Meldium) Single Sign-On Solutions Introduction

10.14.4 LogMeIn (Meldium) Revenue in Single Sign-On Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 LogMeIn (Meldium) Recent Development

13.15 Kaseya AuthAnvil

10.15.1 Kaseya AuthAnvil Company Details

10.15.2 Kaseya AuthAnvil Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Kaseya AuthAnvil Single Sign-On Solutions Introduction

10.15.4 Kaseya AuthAnvil Revenue in Single Sign-On Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Kaseya AuthAnvil Recent Development

13.16 SailPoint

10.16.1 SailPoint Company Details

10.16.2 SailPoint Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 SailPoint Single Sign-On Solutions Introduction

10.16.4 SailPoint Revenue in Single Sign-On Solutions Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 SailPoint Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4227340

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155