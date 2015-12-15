Plastic Straps Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook to 2025

Plastic Straps are bundling material which is used to fasten or hold an item as a single unit over which it is applied. Plastic straps are a very popular solution for binding of products in the packaging industry. The plastic strap allows high elongation and high rigidity. Plastic straps are more affordable than other strapping solutions in the market and provide a stronger impact resistance.

Leading Plastic Straps Market Players:

Auto Strap, Linder Seevetal, Crown Holdings, Polychem Corporation, Teufelberger, FROMM Packaging, Dubose Strapping, PAC Strapping, Cyklop Nederland B.V, and Consent Group among others.

Due to rapid growth e-commerce and on-demand services, the plastic straps market is experiencing a high demand for better plastic strap binding solutions. Expansion of construction industry, low cost of plastic straps and rapid rise in logistics and transport are expected to drive this market. Whereas, permanent elongation due to stress and inconsistency in binding properties due to change in environmental conditions are the major restraining factors hindering the growth of this market.

“Plastic Straps Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of Plastic Straps industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Plastic Straps market with detailed market segmentation by Type, Industry Vertical and geography. The global Plastic Straps market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Plastic Straps market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Plastic Straps market based on type and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Plastic Straps market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides PEST five forces analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting Plastic Straps market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Plastic Straps Market Landscape

5. Plastic Straps Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Plastic Straps Market – Global Market Analysis

7 Plastic Straps Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Industry Vertical

8 Plastic Straps Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

9 Industry Landscape

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Plastic Straps Market, Key Company Profiles

12 Appendix

