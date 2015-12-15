Smart Harvest Global Market Study Reveal explosive growth potential

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Smart Harvest Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and deal landscapes. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, and revenue of market from 2018 to 2024.

Smart Harvest is defined as the autonomous harvesting robots which harvest fruits as well as vegetables with little or no human intervention. A rise in population has led to increased food demand and area harvested for various crops, labor shortages in farms and increasing demand for fully automated solutions in farms, among others are expected to be among the major growth drivers for the market over the forecast period. The market for the smart harvest is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 13.2% during the forecast period.

This market research report looks into and analyzes the Global Smart Harvest Market and illustrates a comprehensive evaluation of its evolution and its specifications. Another aspect that was considered is the cost analysis of the main products dominant in the Global Market considering the profit margin of the manufacturers.

Market Drivers

Growing Farm Labor Issues Owing to Higher Costs and Availability

Cost Efficiency Benefits Offered By Smart Harvest Systems

Favorable Government Initiatives in order to boost the Adoption of Smart Harvest Systems

Market Trend

Improving Profitability in Farming through the Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Restraints

Issue related to High Capital Costs Involved in the Deployment of Smart Harvest Technologies

Opportunities

High-Growth Opportunities for Simpler Harvest Technologies in Emerging Countries

Rising Growth Opportunities for Automated Harvesting Robots especially in Advanced Countries

Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data in Farming

Challenges

Collection, Management, as well as Representation of Data Gathered by Smart Harvest Systems

Commercial Deployment of Smart Harvest Technologies is a Slow as well as Gradual Process

Lack of Limited Technical Knowledge Possessed By Farmers toward Smart Harvest Technologies

Major Players in Smart Harvest Market Include,

Robert Bosch GmbH, Deere & Company, Smart Harvest Ltd., Dogtooth Technologies, Harvest Automation, Panasonic Corporation, Root AI, Abundant Robotics, Iron Ox, Agrobot, Energid Technologies Corp., FFRobotics, Vision Robotics Corp., Metomotion, AVL Motion and Harvest Croo are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are Energid Technologies Corp. (United States), FFRobotics (Israel), Vision Robotics Corp. (United States), Metomotion (Israel), AVL Motion (Netherlands) and Harvest Croo (United States.

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Smart Harvest Market research report include SWOT analysis.

On the basis of geographical regions, the Global Smart Harvest Market is segmented broadly into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The global market is still in its exploratory stage in most of the regions but it holds the promising potential to flourish steadily in coming years. The major companies investing in this market are situated in Canada, U.K., and the US, India, China and some more countries of Asia Pacific region. Consequently, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to hold more than half of the market shares, collectively in coming years.

The Global Smart Harvest segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Site of Operation: On-field, Greenhouse

Crop Type: Fruits, Vegetables

Component: Harvesting Robots, Automation & Control Systems, Imaging Systems, Sensors, Software

The Global Smart Harvest Market in terms of investment potential in various segments of the market and illustrate the feasibility of explaining the feasibility of a new project to be successful in the near future. The core segmentation of the global market is based on product types, SMEs and large corporations. The report also collects data for each major player in the market based on current company profiles, gross margins, sales prices, sales revenue, sales volume, photos, product specifications and up-to-date contact information.

