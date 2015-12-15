BLOOD BAGS MARKET GLOBAL ANALYSIS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENT STATUS BY 2027 – QINGDAO, METRIX, GENESIS, BL, TERUMO, MITRA, HAEMONETICS, SURU

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 12,2020 – The blood bags are the devices used for storage, collection, transportation, and transfusion of blood and its components. The plastic blood bags has replaced the usage of glass bottles due to problems associated with use of glass bottles including inadequate sterility, leading to blood contamination, and the presence of air bubbles resulted to severe complications during blood transfusion

The “Global Blood Bags Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global blood bags market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user and geography. The global blood bags market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading blood bags market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies –

1. Qingdao Sinoland International Trade Co.,Ltd ,2. The Metrix Company ,3. Genesis BPS ,4. BL Lifesciences ,5. Terumo Medical Corporation ,6. Mitra Industries (P) Ltd ,7. Haemonetics Corporation ,8. SURU International Pvt. Ltd ,9. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ,10. Grifols, S.A.

The global blood bags market is segmented on the basis of product and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as single collection, double collection, triple collection, quadruple collection, and others. On the basis of end user the blood bags market is segmented as hospitals, diagnostic centers, research laboratories, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global blood bags market based on product and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Blood Bags market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

