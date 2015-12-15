CRANIAL IMPLANTS MARKET TRENDS, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2027 AND FUTURE FORECAST BY TOP PLAYERS STRYKER, ZIMMER, DEPUY, INTEGRA, OSTEOMED, MEDARTIS, MATRIX

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 12,2020 – Cranial implants are the implants used through cranial restoration procedures after cranial defects. Cranial defects are generally caused by infection, injury, or malignancy. Defects lesser than 3 cm in diameter do not need reconstruction and are generally repaired with bone cement. Cranial implants are prepared of biocompatible materials which include porous polyethylene, polymethyl methacrylate and titanium. The material of the cranial implants depends upon the surgeon’s decision.

The cranial implants market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing number of hospital admissions attributed to rising incidence of accidents and brain injuries, and rising prevalence of acquired or congenital deformities. Whereas, the technological advances and upsurge in government and initiatives offer opportunities to expand their customer reach in the emerging regions.

The “Global Cranial Implants Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global cranial implants market with detailed market segmentation by type, material, end user and geography. The global cranial implants market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cranial implants market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global cranial implants market is segmented on the basis of type, material and end user. Based on type, the cranial implants market is segmented as parietal, frontal, occipital, temporal, and sphenoid. Based on material, the cranial implants market is segmented as polymethyl methacrylate, porous polyethylene, and titanium. On the basis of end user the cranial implants market is segmented as hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cranial implants market based on product and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cranial implants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

