DENTAL CARIES AND ENDODONTIC MARKET TRENDS,ANALYSIS AND OUTLOOK TO 2027 | TOP COMPANIES ARE INSTITUT, DANAHER, DENTSPLY, ZIMMER, HENRY, IVOCLAR, 3M

Pune, Feb 12,2020 – Dental caries is the scientific term for tooth decay or cavities. It is caused by specific types of bacteria. They produce acid that destroys the tooth’s enamel and the layer under it, the dentin. Endodontic files are dental surgical instruments used while performing root canal treatment. These instruments are employed to clean and shape the root canal. The endodontic file segment is bifurcated based on material and type.

The dental caries and endodontic market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as rapid growth in the geriatric population, increasing number of dentists and dental practices, and growing dental tourism. Whereas, the lucrative growth opportunities in emerging countries, and gradual shift towards newer technologies and products offer opportunities for the market growth.

The “Global Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global dental caries and endodontic market with detailed market segmentation by product, end user and geography. The global dental caries and endodontic market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading dental caries and endodontic market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global dental caries and endodontic market is segmented on the basis of product, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as dental restoration, dental reconstruction, endodontic and infection control. The dental restoration are further sub-segmented into direct restoration and indirect restoration. The dental reconstruction are further sub-segmented into implants, dentures, abutments, crowns, and bridges. The endodontic are further sub-segmented into files, permanent sealers, obturation devices, and others. On the basis of end user the dental caries and endodontic market is segmented as hospitals, clinics, dental laboratories, and others.

