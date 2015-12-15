Radiation Therapy Market Analysis and Outlook to 2027 By Key Players Hitachi, Nordion, Mevion, Isoray, BD, IBA, Accuray, Elekta

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 12,2020 – Radiation therapy is a cancer treatment that deploys beams of intense energy to eradicate cancer cells. Radiation therapy most often uses X-rays, but protons or other types of radiation energy can also be used. During external beam radiation therapy type of radiation, the high-energy beams from machine externally aims at a precise point on body. In Internal radiation therapy treatment also called as brachytherapy, oncologists implants the radioactive materials at the site.

Growing prevalence of cancer is the key factors owing to substantial growth of the market for radiation therapy market. Also, technological advancements for cancer treatment, increased adoption of radiation therapy primary cancer treatment and less postoperative complications poses several opportunities for the radiation therapy market to grow. However, high cost of the treatment is likely to restrain the global radiation therapy market over the forecast period.

The “Global Radiation Therapy Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, application, end user and geography. The global radiation therapy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Radiation therapy market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies-

1. Hitachi, Ltd.; ,2. Nordion (Canada) Inc.,3. Mevion Medical Systems.,4. Isoray Inc.,5. BD,6. IBA Worldwide,7. Accuray Incorporated,8. Elekta AB,9. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. ,10. Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The global radiation therapy market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented into external beam radiotherapy, internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy, and systemic radiotherapy. External beam radiotherapy is further segmented into linear accelerators, particle therapy systems, and conventional cobalt-60 teletherapy. Internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy segment comprises of seeds, applicators, afterloaders, and electronic brachytherapy products.

The report analyzes factors affecting Radiation therapy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Radiation therapy market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key radiation therapy companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the Radiation therapy market include Hitachi, Ltd.; Nordion (Canada) Inc., Mevion Medical Systems., Isoray Inc., BD, IBA Worldwide, Accuray Incorporated, Elekta AB, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., and Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. among others.

