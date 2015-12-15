Dermatology Lasers Market Size And Industry Forecasts till 2027 By Top Players Limmer, Alma, Hologic, Blue, LightScalpel

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 12,2020 – The early use of lasers to lighten or in alleviate skin conditions has evolved and used in various dermatological conditions including, haemangiomas and birthmarks. The laser technology is used in aesthetic indications that include the treatment of both primary skin diseases and cutaneous malignancies. The technology also used for skin resurfacing and restoration including, skin restoration and resurfacing, removal of tattoos and potential treatment of various lesions, such as melanoma.

The dermatology laser market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising incidence of skin cancer, growing geriatric population and rise in hair-related problems. However, technologically advanced surgeries and time-saving & effective results of lasers helps to upsurge the demand for laser treatments which is anticipated to offer more growth opportunities for the players operating in the dermatology laser market.

The “Global Dermatology Laser Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global market with detailed market segmentation by application, end user, and geography. The global dermatology laser market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading dermatology laser market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global dermatology laser market is segmented on the basis of application, and end user. Based on application, the dermatology laser market is segmented as, skin cancer, hair removal, tattoo removal, skin resurfacing and others. On the basis of end user, the dermatology laser market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics and others.

