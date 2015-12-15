Global Dried Cranberry Market Overview 2020 Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2027

Global Dried Cranberry Market analyses the factors driving the market along with those that act as restraints to its growth. The global Dried Cranberry market is witnessing a sheer rise in the current scenario and is expected to expand in the coming years owing to various technological advancements made by the players operating in the market. However, the stringent regulatory framework in the market is expected to hinder the market growth.

Dried cranberries are gaining popularity as a healthful food in various developed and developing countries. Cranberries offer a range of health benefits. Cranberries and the products derived from them, such as dried cranberries, are high in antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin A, and vitamin K as well as low in calories. They contain proanthocyanidins (PACs), which is an antioxidant that helps prevent a range of diseases. Vitamin E in the dried cranberries is a fat-soluble antioxidant that is involved in immune function. It prevents or delays the chronic diseases associated with free radicals, such as heart disease, cancer, cataracts, Alzheimer’s, and arthritis. Historically, cranberries were used by Native Americans as a treatment for bladder and kidney diseases. The fruit is best known for its role in preventing urinary tract infections (UTIs), specifically for those with recurrent infections. Therefore, increasing the health benefits of dried cranberries is projected to boost the growth of the dried cranberry market.

Get Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006802/

The global dried cranberry market accounted for US$ 170.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 256.2 Mn by 2027.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006802/

The List of Companies

Badger State Fruit Processing, Inc.

Decas Cranberry Products, Inc.

Fruit d’Or

Graceland Fruit Inc.

Honestly Cranberry

Mariana Packaging Company

Meduri Farms Inc.

Ocean Spray

Wetherby Cranberry Company

Wonderland Foods

North America accounted for the largest share of the global dried cranberry market. The growth of the dried cranberry market in this region is primarily attributed to rising awareness regarding the health benefits of dried cranberry among consumers. Moreover, the growing demand for natural products in the food and cosmetic industries is further projected to boost the demand for dried cranberry market in North American countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is the largest producer and exporter of fresh and processed cranberries worldwide. The dried cranberries produced in this region are mainly exported to European and Asian countries. These factors are driving the dried cranberry market in the North America region. Various domestic and multinational companies have a strong foothold in the North American dried cranberry market. Some of the key players operating in North America dried cranberry market are Fruit d’Or, Graceland Fruit Inc., and Ocean Spray, among others.

The emerging use of dried cranberries in the cosmetics industry provides an opportunity for the dried cranberry market growth

In addition to the food & beverage industry, dried cranberries are also being used in the cosmetics industry. Nevertheless, the industry is witnessing a major shift toward producing natural skincare products. The cosmetics products incorporated with dried cranberries are gaining popularity. Cranberries in dried form can be added to various cosmetic products. Studies show that cranberries have one of the highest concentrations of antioxidants of any fruit or vegetable, outranking staple superfoods such as strawberries, spinach, and broccoli. They are a rich source of additional vitamins and nutrients, such as Vitamins C, E, and K, as well as manganese and fiber. As a good source of essential fatty acids, dried cranberries are often used in beauty and skincare products to treat dryness, boost radiance, and improve the look of elasticity. Cranberries contain a perfect ratio of omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 fatty acids that enables effortless absorption of the cosmetics containing these fruits by the skin, allowing its antioxidants to penetrate more deeply and hydrate the skin. These essential fatty acids help in keeping the skin moisture barrier intact, locking in hydration, and keeping out environmental irritants. By keeping skin plump and hydrated, cranberry is very effective for rough, dry, and aging skin. These factors are propelling the demand for dried cranberry in the cosmetic industry and propel the overall growth of the global dried cranberry market.

Health benefits associated with the consumption of dried cranberries is expected to boost the demand for dried cranberry

Dried cranberries are gaining popularity as a healthful food in various developed and developing countries. Cranberries offer a range of health benefits. Cranberries and the products derived from them, such as dried cranberries, are high in antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin A, and vitamin K as well as low in calories. They contain proanthocyanidins (PACs), which is an antioxidant that helps prevent a range of diseases. Vitamin E in the dried cranberries is a fat-soluble antioxidant that is involved in immune function. It prevents or delays the chronic diseases associated with free radicals, such as heart disease, cancer, cataracts, Alzheimer’s, and arthritis. Historically, cranberries were used by Native Americans as a treatment for bladder and kidney diseases. The fruit is best known for its role in preventing urinary tract infections (UTIs), specifically for those with recurrent infections. Therefore, increasing the health benefits of dried cranberries is projected to boost the growth of the dried cranberry market.

Product Type Insights

Based on product type, the global dried cranberry market has been segmented into freeze-dried, sun-dried, infused dried, and others. Under the product type segment, the freeze-dried segment led the global dried cranberry market. Moreover, the infused dried segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. The infused dried method improves the preservation ability and shelf life of the dried cranberries. The infused drying process involves soaking fresh cranberries in media such as sugar. Heat is applied to allow the water to migrate out and the medium to set in. The infused dried cranberries have a shelf life of 12 months. During the process of infusion, disaccharides of the sugar syrup are turned into healthy and natural monosaccharides or fructose (the fruit sugar), which increases the natural qualities of the fruit. These factors are projected to boost the demand for infused dried cranberries market over the forecast period.

Purchase Copy of Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006802/

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Dried Cranberry Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Dried Cranberry Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialists in industries such as Healthcare, Media, and Telecommunication.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering the best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value for their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused on market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis, etc. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, products, applications, end-users, etc., which helps our clients to gain a deeper analytical understanding of various research topics.

Contact Us

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America : +1 646 491 9876

: +1 646 491 9876 Asia – Pacific : +91 20 6727 8686

– : +91 20 6727 8686 Email: [email protected]