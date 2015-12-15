Global Sweet Potato Market 2020 – 2027 analysis examined in new market research report

The global Sweet Potato Market accounted for US$ 48,628.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 58,470.0 Mn by 2027.

The sweet potatoes are root vegetables containing high amounts of potassium and fibers. The edible root is tempered and long with a smooth skin surface whose appearance ranges from brown, yellow, and red to orange. The sweet potato with a pale yellow or white flesh is less moist and sweet as compared to the pink, red, or orange flesh. There has been fueling demand for sweet potato in recent years due to the health benefits associated with it.

The sweet potato market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising demand from the food manufacturers due to the innovations of everyday meal products, meals, and snacks prepared using sweet potato coupled with the increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with sweet potato. On the other hand, the application of sweet potato as a taste and texture enhancer in food recipes are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the sweet potato market during the forecast period.

The “Global Sweet Potato Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the sweet potato market with detailed market segmentation by form, type, application, and geography. The global sweet potato market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sweet potato market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The market for Sweet Potato is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the Sweet Potato market include Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients, ConAgra Foods, Inc., Dole Food Company Inc., H.J. Heinz Company Brands LLC, Ham Farms, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., McCain Foods Limited, Nash Produce, The J. R. Simplot Company, Wayne Bailey Produce Company among others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Sweet Potato market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Sweet Potato market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Sweet Potato market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Sweet Potato market in these regions.

