Ophthalmoscopes Market Size by Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Industry Forecast By 2027

An off-the-shelf report on Ophthalmoscopes Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The Global Ophthalmoscopes Market accounted to US$ 216.79 Mn in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 322.13 Mn by 2027.

Get a sample copy of this report :- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007975/

The key players influencing the market are:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Welch Allyn

Heine Optotechnik GmBH & Co.KG

Iridex Corporation

American Diagnostic Corporation

Halma Plc

Honsun

Guangzhou Bisen Medical Co., Limited

Lumenis

Strategic Insights

Acquisition and product up gradation were observed as the most adopted strategy in global ophthalmoscopes industry. For instance, Rudolf Riester GmbH (Halma Plc) has launched fortelux N LED Diagnostic Penlight. The device is pen sized device used for the pupil examination and is available in various attractive colors. Thus, the companies are introducing various handy devices that assists in the eye examination and therefore, the market is likely to experience various such products in the coming future.

OPHTHALMOSCOPES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Indirect Ophthalmoscopes

Direct Ophthalmoscopes

By Application

Glaucoma

Retinal Diseases

Diabetes Eye Diseases

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Eye Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



Europe is the second largest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Europe is recognized as a developed market for the medical devices. The growth is driven by the factors such as rising prevalence of the diabetes and growing population which are driving the growth of number patients living with eye disorders across the region.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Ophthalmoscopes

Compare major Ophthalmoscopes providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Ophthalmoscopes providers

Profiles of major Ophthalmoscopes providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Ophthalmoscopes -intensive vertical sectors

Ophthalmoscopes Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007975/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.theinsightpartners.com