Speech-to-text API Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2024 | Google (US), Vocapia Research (France), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Speechmatics (England), IBM (US)
This report studies the Speech-to-text API market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Speech-to-text API market by product type and applications/end industries.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Speech-to-text API.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Google (US), Vocapia Research (France), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Speechmatics (England), IBM (US), Baidu (China), Verint (US), Nuance Communications (US), Twilio (US), Nexmo (US), Voci (US), Facebook (US), Contus (India), VoiceBase (US), Deepgram (US), iFLYTEK (China), GL Communications (US), Otter.ai (US), Govivace (US)
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-premises
Cloud
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Financial Services and Insurance
Telecommunications and Information Technology
Health Care
Retail and E-commerce
Government and Defense
Other
Table of Content:
1 Speech-to-text API Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
2.1 Google (US)
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Speech-to-text API Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Google (US) Speech-to-text API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Vocapia Research (France)
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Speech-to-text API Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Vocapia Research (France) Speech-to-text API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 AWS (US)
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Speech-to-text API Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 AWS (US) Speech-to-text API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Microsoft (US)
3 Global Speech-to-text API Market Competition, by Players
4 Global Speech-to-text API Market Size by Regions
5 North America Speech-to-text API Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Speech-to-text API Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Speech-to-text API Revenue by Countries
8 South America Speech-to-text API Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Speech-to-text API by Countries
10 Global Speech-to-text API Market Segment by Type
11 Global Speech-to-text API Market Segment by Application
12 Global Speech-to-text API Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
