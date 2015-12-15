Long Read Sequencing Market Insights by Top Players, Regions, Segments, Demand, Growth, Size, Share and Forecast till 2027

The latest inclusion of the Long Read Sequencing Market 2027 report by The Insight Partners is targeted to deliver actionable insights into the existing Long Read Sequencing industry on the basis of Types, Application, and End-user. The Long Read Sequencing Market study carefully captures the strategies adopted by top market players during the forecast period.

Long read sequencing is a technique used for the separation of genome sequences, which cannot be sequenced by short-read methods. Since the genome of most of the organisms is more extensive and cannot be read in a single stretch, long-read sequencing offers the benefit of obtaining better and longer reads. The technique provides various advantages in clinical analysis of various disorders owing to the interests such as improvements in genome assembly, detection of genome variants, and haplotype phasing, among others.

The Long Read Sequencing Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising investments by key players in R&D activities related to long-read sequencing technologies, along with the rise in the cases of genetic disorders. Also, the benefits offered by long-read sequencing compared to short-read sequencing is expected to provide significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

BaseClear B.V. Bionano Genomics Illumina, Inc. Longas Technologies Oxford Nanopore Technologies. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PerkinElmer Inc. Quantapore, Inc. Stratos Genomics TATAA Biocenter

The “Long Read Sequencing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of long read sequencing market with detailed market segmentation by product, workflow, application, end user, and geography. The long read sequencing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading long read sequencing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Long Read Sequencing Market is segmented on the basis of product, workflow, application, and end user. Based on product the market is segmented as, consumables, instruments and services. On the basis of workflow, the market is segmented as, data analysis, pre-sequencing and sequencing. The long read sequencing market is categorized based on application such as cancer, rare diseases, genetic diseases, and infectious diseases. Similarly based on end users, the market is categorized as, research institutes, hospitals & clinics and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

