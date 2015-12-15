Airport RFID System Market Set to Expand during 2020-2027 Focusing on Leading Players Like BEUMER Group, Collins Aerospace, Confidex Ltd.

The Airport RFID System market to Airport RFID System sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Airport RFID System market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The RFID system at airports is widely utilized for tracking baggage, flyable parts as well as for inventory management. The exponential growth of the air travelers and simultaneous increase in the cargo traffic is expected to witness the adoption of RFID systems at a faster rate. Also, the shifting focus towards improving air connectivity is set to register huge revenues for the market players in the coming years.

Leading companies profiled in the report include BEUMER Group, Collins Aerospace, Confidex Ltd., Daifuku Co., Ltd., GAO RFID Inc. (GAO Group), GlobeRanger (Fujitsu), Honeywell International Inc., Lyngsoe Systems A/S, RFID Global Solution-, Syrma Technology

The airport RFID system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of technology such as RFID over barcode system coupled with large scale growth of the aviation industry. Besides, increasing use of security and access control are further expected to contribute positively towards the market growth. However, the growth of the airport RFID system market is hampered due to the high installation cost during the forecast period. Nonetheless, emerging economies are likely to showcase significant opportunities for the key players operating in the airport RFID system market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Airport RFID System industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global airport RFID system market is segmented on the basis of frequency, application, and product type. Based on frequency, the market is segmented as low, high, and ultra-high. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as inventory management, baggage tracking, and flyable parts tracking. The market on the basis of the product type is classified as tags, readers and software.

The Airport RFID System market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

