Global Architectural Lighting Market Study 2020-2026, by Segment (Traditional Lighting, LED Lighting) by Market (Residential, Commercial) by Company (Osram, Cree Lighting)

The global Architectural Lighting market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Traditional Lighting

LED Lighting

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Osram

Cree Lighting

Philips Lighting

Samsung LED

Seoul Semiconductor

GE Lighting

Griven

CLS LED

OMS

Orlight

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Architectural Lighting Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Architectural Lighting Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Traditional Lighting

2.1.2 LED Lighting

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Industrial

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Osram (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Cree Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Philips Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Samsung LED (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Seoul Semiconductor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 GE Lighting (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Griven (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 CLS LED (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 OMS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Orlight (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

