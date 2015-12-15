Global Application Specific Standard Product (ASSP) Market Study 2020-2026, by Segment (Embedded Programmable Logic, Mixed-Signal) by Market (Automotive, Computers) by Company (ON Semiconductors, NXP Semiconductors)

The global Application Specific Standard Product (ASSP) market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Embedded Programmable Logic

Mixed-Signal

Analog Products

Digital Products

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Automotive

Computers

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Industrial Applications

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

ON Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors

Skyworks Solutions

Infineon Technologies

Linear Technology

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Melexis

Maxim Integrated

STMicroelctornics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Application Specific Standard Product (ASSP) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Application Specific Standard Product (ASSP) Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Embedded Programmable Logic

2.1.2 Mixed-Signal

2.1.3 Analog Products

2.1.4 Digital Products

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Computers

3.1.3 Consumer Electronics

3.1.4 Communications

3.1.5 Industrial Applications

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 ON Semiconductors (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 NXP Semiconductors (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Skyworks Solutions (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Infineon Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Linear Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Melexis (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Maxim Integrated (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 STMicroelctornics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Texas Instruments Incorporated (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

