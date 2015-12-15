Global Application Performance Management (APM) Market Study 2020-2026, by Segment ( Web APM, Mobile APM) by Market (BFSI, Manufacturing) by Company ( IBM, HP)

The global Application Performance Management (APM) market will reach Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Web APM

Mobile APM

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Retail

IT and telecom

Logistics

Media and entertainment

Education

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

IBM

HP

Compuware

CA Technologies

Dell Software

BMC Software

AppDynamics

Microsoft

Riverbed Technology

New Relic

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Application Performance Management (APM) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Application Performance Management (APM) Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Web APM

2.1.2 Mobile APM

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 BFSI

3.1.2 Manufacturing

3.1.3 Government

3.1.4 Healthcare

3.1.5 Retail

3.1.6 IT and telecom

3.1.7 Logistics

3.1.8 Media and entertainment

3.1.9 Education

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 IBM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 HP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Compuware (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 CA Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Dell Software (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 BMC Software (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 AppDynamics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Microsoft (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Riverbed Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 New Relic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

