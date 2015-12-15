Global Application Performance Management (APM) Market Study 2020-2026, by Segment ( Web APM, Mobile APM) by Market (BFSI, Manufacturing) by Company ( IBM, HP)
The global Application Performance Management (APM) market will reach Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Web APM
Mobile APM
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
BFSI
Manufacturing
Government
Healthcare
Retail
IT and telecom
Logistics
Media and entertainment
Education
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
IBM
HP
Compuware
CA Technologies
Dell Software
BMC Software
AppDynamics
Microsoft
Riverbed Technology
New Relic
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Application Performance Management (APM) Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Application Performance Management (APM) Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Web APM
2.1.2 Mobile APM
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 BFSI
3.1.2 Manufacturing
3.1.3 Government
3.1.4 Healthcare
3.1.5 Retail
3.1.6 IT and telecom
3.1.7 Logistics
3.1.8 Media and entertainment
3.1.9 Education
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 IBM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 HP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 Compuware (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 CA Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 Dell Software (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 BMC Software (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 AppDynamics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 Microsoft (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 Riverbed Technology (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 New Relic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
