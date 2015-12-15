Global Application Management Services (AMS) Market Study 2020-2026, by Segment (Discrete AMS, Embedded AMS) by Market (BFSI, Telecom and IT) by Company (Accenture, IBM)
The global Application Management Services (AMS) market will reach Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Discrete AMS
Embedded AMS
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare and Lifesciences
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Accenture
IBM
Infosys
TCS
Atos Origin
Bourntec Solutions
Capgemini
Cognizant
CSC
Deloitte
Fujitsu
HP
Iblesoft
Ingenuity Technologies
L&T Infotech
Logica
Tech Mahindra
NTT Data
Wipro
Xerox
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Application Management Services (AMS) Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Application Management Services (AMS) Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Discrete AMS
2.1.2 Embedded AMS
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 BFSI
3.1.2 Telecom and IT
3.1.3 Retail and eCommerce
3.1.4 Healthcare and Lifesciences
3.1.5 Manufacturing
3.1.6 Energy and Utilities
3.1.7 Others
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 Accenture (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 IBM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 Infosys (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 TCS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 Atos Origin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 Bourntec Solutions (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 Capgemini (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 Cognizant (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 CSC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 Deloitte (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.11 Fujitsu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.12 HP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.13 Iblesoft (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.14 Ingenuity Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.15 L&T Infotech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.16 Logica (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.17 Tech Mahindra (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.18 NTT Data (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.19 Wipro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.20 Xerox (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
