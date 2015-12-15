Global Application Management Services (AMS) Market Study 2020-2026, by Segment (Discrete AMS, Embedded AMS) by Market (BFSI, Telecom and IT) by Company (Accenture, IBM)

The global Application Management Services (AMS) market will reach Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3710426

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Discrete AMS

Embedded AMS

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Accenture

IBM

Infosys

TCS

Atos Origin

Bourntec Solutions

Capgemini

Cognizant

CSC

Deloitte

Fujitsu

HP

Iblesoft

Ingenuity Technologies

L&T Infotech

Logica

Tech Mahindra

NTT Data

Wipro

Xerox

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-application-management-services-ams-market-study-2016-2026-by-segment-discrete-ams-embedded-ams-by-market-bfsi-telecom-and-it-by-company-accenture-ibm

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Application Management Services (AMS) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Application Management Services (AMS) Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Discrete AMS

2.1.2 Embedded AMS

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 BFSI

3.1.2 Telecom and IT

3.1.3 Retail and eCommerce

3.1.4 Healthcare and Lifesciences

3.1.5 Manufacturing

3.1.6 Energy and Utilities

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Accenture (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 IBM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Infosys (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 TCS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Atos Origin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Bourntec Solutions (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Capgemini (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Cognizant (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 CSC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Deloitte (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Fujitsu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 HP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Iblesoft (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Ingenuity Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 L&T Infotech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Logica (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Tech Mahindra (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 NTT Data (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 Wipro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.20 Xerox (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3710426

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.