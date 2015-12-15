Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Study 2020-2026, by Segment (Authentication Packaging Technology, Track and Trace Packaging Technology) by Market (Food and Beverage, Electronics and Appliances) by Company (Avery Dennison, Sun Chemical)
The global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market will reach Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Authentication Packaging Technology
Track and Trace Packaging Technology
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Food & Beverage
Electronics & Appliances
Clothing & Ornament
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Avery Dennison
Sun Chemical
Zebra Technologies
DNP
NHK SPRING
Flint Group
Toppan
3M
Essentra
dupont
KURZ
OpSec Security
Lipeng
Shiner
Taibao
Invengo
De La Rue
Schreiner ProSecure
CFC
UPM Raflatac
Techsun
impinj
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Authentication Packaging Technology
2.1.2 Track and Trace Packaging Technology
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Food & Beverage
3.1.2 Electronics & Appliances
3.1.3 Clothing & Ornament
3.1.4 Others
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 Avery Dennison (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 Sun Chemical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 Zebra Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 DNP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 NHK SPRING (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 Flint Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 Toppan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 3M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 Essentra (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 dupont (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.11 KURZ (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.12 OpSec Security (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.13 Lipeng (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.14 Shiner (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.15 Taibao (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.16 Invengo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.17 De La Rue (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.18 Schreiner ProSecure (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.19 CFC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.20 UPM Raflatac (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.21 Techsun (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.22 impinj (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
