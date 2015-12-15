Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Study 2020-2026, by Segment (Authentication Packaging Technology, Track and Trace Packaging Technology) by Market (Food and Beverage, Electronics and Appliances) by Company (Avery Dennison, Sun Chemical)

The global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market will reach Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Authentication Packaging Technology

Track and Trace Packaging Technology

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Food & Beverage

Electronics & Appliances

Clothing & Ornament

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Avery Dennison

Sun Chemical

Zebra Technologies

DNP

NHK SPRING

Flint Group

Toppan

3M

Essentra

dupont

KURZ

OpSec Security

Lipeng

Shiner

Taibao

Invengo

De La Rue

Schreiner ProSecure

CFC

UPM Raflatac

Techsun

impinj

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Authentication Packaging Technology

2.1.2 Track and Trace Packaging Technology

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Food & Beverage

3.1.2 Electronics & Appliances

3.1.3 Clothing & Ornament

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Avery Dennison (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Sun Chemical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Zebra Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 DNP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 NHK SPRING (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Flint Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Toppan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 3M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Essentra (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 dupont (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 KURZ (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 OpSec Security (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Lipeng (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Shiner (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Taibao (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Invengo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 De La Rue (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Schreiner ProSecure (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 CFC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.20 UPM Raflatac (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.21 Techsun (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.22 impinj (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

