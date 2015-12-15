Passive Optical Network Market estimated to grow high during forecast by Top Players like Adtran, Adva Optical Networking, Calix, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Infinera Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Nokia Corporation, ZTE

The Industry report for “Global Passive Optical Network Market” showcase by The Insight Partners includes broad essential research alongside the detailed analysis of subjective and in addition quantitative angles by different industry specialists, key feeling pioneers to pick up a more profound understanding of the business execution.

The passive optical network market in APAC for the EPON technology is expected to grow from US$ US$ 9359.1 Mn in 2017 to US$ 11144.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.95% between 2018 and 2025.

In the research study on passive optical network market, we have segmented the market on basis of technology, network element, application, and geography. Under the segmentation scope, the technology segment consists of Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON), Ethernet Passive Optical Network (EPON), and Others. The network element segment includes Optical Network Terminal (ONT), Optical Line Terminal (OLT), and Optical Power Splitters. Similarly, the application segment for passive optical network market is classified into Residential Service (FTTH), Business Service (Other FTTx), and Mobile Backhaul.

The List of Companies

1. Adtran, Inc.

2. Adva Optical Networking Se

3. Calix, Inc.

4. Ciena Corporation

5. Cisco Systems, Inc.

6. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

7. Infinera Corporation

8. Motorola Solutions, Inc.

9. Nokia Corporation

10. ZTE Corporation

The passive optical network market is applicable for data-centric networks, as well as full-service voice, data and video networks. Ultimately, they can offer the largest bandwidth at the lowest cost. The organizations nowadays are looking for enhanced technological solutions to improve efficiency of the data transmission operations and lessen the Capex and Opex. In addition, the demand for solutions that furnish higher bandwidth along with increased network security and reliability is also scaling up the demand among the large as well as small and medium enterprises across the globe.

In order to meet the growing demand for enhanced solutions, the passive optical network providers are matching the system with LAN, which is increasing the data transmission rate (more than 1Gbps per end point) and makes the solution cost effective and flexible. The POLAN is much more secured and reliable as the data transmitted cannot be tapped, and can transmit data over a longer area, up to 20 kms which was restricted to 100 meters in copper based LAN.

Market drivers

Increase in the number of data centers

Market challenges

Deployment issues

Market trends

Growth of smart cities

