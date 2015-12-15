Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) Market 2019 and it Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future key players like Vonage Holdings, Microsoft Corporation (Skype), 8×8, Sprint Corporation, Nextiva, RingCentral

Voice over internet protocol (VoIP) technology is allowing operators to provide cheaper communication services to an ever-expanding global consumer base. With VoIP systems, voice signals are converted into digital signals carried over the IP-based network. Businesses, regardless of size, can benefit from efficiently merging voice and data functions and gaining innovative communications features with their VoIP service provider handling hosting, updating and troubleshooting.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years. The global VoIP market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Technological advancements and increased usage of the new services over various networks is expected to propel the demand for VoIP in coming years.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000151

Leading Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) Market Players:

– Vonage Holdings Corp.

– Microsoft Corporation (Skype)

– 8×8, Inc.

– Sprint Corporation

– Nextiva, Inc.

– RingCentral, Inc.

– Viber Media S.r.l

– InPhonex LLC

– iNet Telecom Ltd.

– IBM Lotus Sametime

Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Also, key Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Get Reasonable Discount on this Report @: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000151

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Voice over Internet Protocol Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Voice over Internet Protocol Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.