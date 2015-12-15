Mobile Robots Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market via in-Depth Qualitative Insights by 2027

The Mobile Robots Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2019 to 2027, with 2019 being the base year and the 2019 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry.

The mobile robots are increasingly gaining traction across various business sectors to assist with work processes and perform tasks that are otherwise risky for human workers. These robots are capable of locomotion and function using artificial intelligence combined with physical elements such as legs and wheels. Professional robots are mainly being adapted for medical applications, such as surgery assistance and laboratory automation. With advancements in the internet of things and artificial intelligence, these robots are only going to broaden the scope for future growth.

The mobile robots market is anticipated to expand rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the advent of industry 4.0, coupled with rising demands for warehouse automation. Besides, the high adoption of robots for personal applications is further likely to promote market growth. However, a lack of high-level interfacing may act as a restraint for the growth of the mobile robots market during the forecast period. On the other hand, service robots are likely to garner opportunities for various arenas, including elderly assistance for increasing geriatric population over the coming years.

Leading Key Players:

Boston Dynamics

DJI

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

iRobot Corporation

Kongsberg Maritime

KUKA AG

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SoftBank Corp.

