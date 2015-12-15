Digital Language Learning Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027 – Busuu, Ltd, Babbel, Fluenz, Lingoda GmbH, Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC), Pearson PLC, Preply, Inc., Rosetta Stone

The Digital Language Learning Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2019 to 2027, with 2019 being the base year and the 2019 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry.

Digital English language learning is witnessing the major demand from both academic and non-academic sectors in Asian countries. The currently increasing trend among Asian students to enroll themselves in universities in the western countries for higher education is creating a significant demand for language learning courses. Majority of the candidates from Asian countries, especially from India and China, enroll themselves for Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC), and other language-based courses and certifications. TOEFL and IELTS are the tests conducted to assess a non-native candidate’s English fluency level, including proper English speaking and writing skills.

This factor compels the enrolling candidates to opt for English Language Training (ELT) institutes. The burgeoning demand for these competitive exams has led to the establishment of various ELT institutions across these countries, which in turn has opened up avenues for different English learning methods. Moreover, in response to this, various schools, colleges, and universities in India and China have adopted digital learning technologies, and the trend of adoption of the same is consistently increasing.

Download Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006243/

Report Objectives:

Analyzing the size of the global Digital Language Learning Market on the basis of value and volume.

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Digital Language Learning Market.

Exploring the key dynamics of the global Digital Language Learning Market.

Highlighting important trends of the global Digital Language Learning Market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

Deeply profiling top players of the global Digital Language Learning Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Digital Language Learning Market.

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Various ELTs have also incorporated digital English language learning systems and technologies. This factor has positively impacted the growth of the digital language learning market in recent years. Additionally, several schools and universities in India and China are also offering English learning courses for the students willing to appear for competitive exams. The increasing number of candidates from Asian countries enrolling for competitive exams to qualify for education in western countries is driving the digital language learning market.

Leading Key Players:

Busuu, Ltd

Babbel

Fluenz

Lingoda GmbH

Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC)

Pearson PLC

Preply, Inc.

Rosetta Stone, Inc.

Verbling, Inc.

Yabla

The Digital Language Learning Market report gives a well-defined perspective of the market alongside the development rate and the future market prospect. Assist the report covers market potential and preferred standpoint, opportunity and challenge and risks which is extremely helpful from the business perspective.

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00006243/

Some of the key questions are:

Do you need actual market size estimates for the Digital Language Learning System Market?

Do you want to know the most attractive market segments in the Digital Language Learning Market?

Do you need technological insights into the Digital Language Learning Market?

Do you wish to benchmark your position in the global Digital Language Learning Market?

Do you need concrete data for making actionable business strategies?

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]