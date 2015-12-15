Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market Outlook to 2027 – IBM Corporation, PTV Group, Xerox Corporation, SAP AG , Space – Time Insight, Predikto Inc., Cyient – Insights

The Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2019 to 2027, with 2019 being the base year and the 2019 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry.

Data and analytics are already shaping the way market develops connection between buyers and sellers for many product and services. These platforms are also meeting the unmet demand in transportation industry. For instance, conventional taxicabs relied on hand waving signal mechanism – a passenger waving hands to the empty cabs in the street. This process has created significant demand in the transportation industry. Growth in hailing business has created an urge for different business model to emerge. This business model combines the use of digital platforms with location based navigation technology to instantly meet the needs of passengers in close proximity. This is just a niche example of the model of disruption fueled by predictive analytics and simulation.

Report Objectives:

Analyzing the size of the global Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market on the basis of value and volume.

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market.

Exploring the key dynamics of the global Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market.

Highlighting important trends of the global Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

Deeply profiling top players of the global Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market.

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Concept of smart cities on the other hand requires automating complex decision making to become more efficient. Transportation for the development of smart cities is one of the major area in which rapid decision making is of utmost importance. Smart transportation utilizing the IoT and automated algorithms can result in 10 – 20% of potential reduction in traffic congestion. For instance, in some cities deployment of such technology is already reaping benefits. In Singapore, data obtained from sensors is being utilized to predict traffic congestion in real time and is also aiding to adjust tolls to limit jams. We predict that using predictive analytics and simulation in transportation management could produce an economic impact of US$ 100 – US$ 500 Bn by reducing traffic congestion.

Leading Key Players:

IBM Corporation

PTV Group

Xerox Corporation

SAP AG

Space – Time Insight

Predikto Inc.

Cyient – Insights

Tiger Analytics Inc.

T – Systems International GmbH

The Transportation Predictive Analytics And Simulation Market report gives a well-defined perspective of the market alongside the development rate and the future market prospect. Assist the report covers market potential and preferred standpoint, opportunity and challenge and risks which is extremely helpful from the business perspective.

